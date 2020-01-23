SmithsHP and Burloak Technologies Announce Exclusive Agreement to Supply Additive Manufactured Parts to Global Formula 1 Racing Market

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom and BURLINGTON, ON, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Smiths High Performance and Burloak Technologies, a leader in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry and a division of Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, today announced the signing of an exclusive agreement to supply additive manufactured parts in metals and polymers to the worldwide Formula 1 racing market.

The advances in additive manufacturing capabilities and the growing competitiveness of Formula 1 racing is an ideal point to bring this collaboration together to better serve the clients of SmithsHP.

Under this agreement, the companies will work together to apply design for additive manufacturing (DFAM) principles to the complex challenges of making lighter, stronger and optimally designed parts that improve overall performance. This will allow for design flexibility and modifications that were not available through traditional manufacturing processes.

"We are excited to partner with Burloak Technologies, a world leader in additive manufacturing. They will enable us to provide unique value to our customers through additive manufacturing," said Robert Kitchen, General Manager, SmithsHP. "We look forward to working with Burloak to develop parts and applications that will be at the forefront of Formula 1 racing for many years to come."

"We are pleased to have signed this agreement with SmithsHP, we believe this is the best channel to leverage and extend our leading capabilities in additive manufacturing into the world of Formula 1 racing," said Peter Adams, President and Co-founder of Burloak Technologies. "With SmithsHP's reputation and position in the market we are looking forward to the opportunity to apply additive manufacturing in innovative ways to solve real-time needs."

Additional information

About SmithsHP

SHP are a leading international stockholder & supplier of advanced engineering materials for motorsport.

Our approach to material supply is fundamentally different – we work with our clients to develop and enhance alloys for optimum performance. We back up this philosophy by adding further value to the supply chain process – for example, we have our own UKAS Accredited Material Testing Laboratory. We help our clients to perform at the very highest level. For more information visit https://www.smithshp.com/.

About Burloak Technologies

A leader in the additive manufacturing industry, Burloak Technologies provides engineering and designs for additive manufacturing, materials development, high precision CNC machining, post-processing and metrology. Burloak is a supplier to leading aerospace, space and energy companies and is registered to AS9100D, ISO9001 and is Canada Controlled Goods Approved. For more information visit www.burloaktech.com.

About Samuel

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, is a family-owned and operated integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions. With over 6,500 employees and 100+ facilities, Samuel provides seamless access to metals, industrial products and related value-added services. We leverage our industry expertise, breadth of experience and the passion of our people to help drive success for North American business – one customer at a time. For more information visit www.samuel.com.

SOURCE Samuel, Son & Co., Limited

For further information: Media Contact: John Winterton, Director of Marketing, Smiths Metal Centres, [email protected]; Media Contact: Steve Snyder, Director of Marketing and Communications, Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, 289-442-3604, [email protected]

Related Links

www.samuel.com

