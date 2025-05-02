SMITHS FALLS CONSTRUCTION BUSINESS FOR SALE

SMITHS FALLS, ON, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - On April 29, 2025, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice issued an order which, among other things authorized Albert Gelman Inc., in its capacity as trustee (the "Trustee") in the Notice of Intention to Make a Proposal proceedings (the "NOI Proceedings") of 11449346 Canada Inc. o/a P3 Panel Company and 12574764 Canada Ltd. o/a United Edge Structural Components ("the Companies"), to undertake, on behalf of the Companies, a sale solicitation process (the "Sale Process") for the sale of the Companies business and/or assets.

The Companies operate an integrated business specializing in the design, manufacturing and installation of prefabricated wall, floor and roof systems at leased premises located at 123 Poonamalie Rd, Smiths Falls, Ontario (the "Premises"). The Premises is owned by a related, solvent entity ("Land Co.") who is willing to consider offers to purchase the Premises as part of a deal to purchase the business and/or assets of the Companies.

Pursuant to the Sales Process, the deadline for submission of a qualifying offer is 5:00 p.m. (Ottawa time) on Monday, June 30, 2025.

Parties interested in the opportunity should contact Chris Rowe (647 578 9645 or [email protected]) of the Trustee's office.

Additional information regarding the NOI Proceedings and the Sale Process can be found on the Trustee's website at:

https://www.albertgelman.com/filedocuments/

To obtain detailed information on the Companies and Land Co., interested parties will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Albert Gelman Inc.

Trustee of 11449346 Canada Inc. o/a P3 Panel Company and 12574764 Canada Ltd. o/a United Edge Structural Components

250 Ferrand Drive, Suite 403

Toronto, Ontario M3C 3G8

Telephone: 416 504 1650

Fax: 416 504 1655

