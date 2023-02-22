Smith Financial Corporation Appoints Inaugural President

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Smith Financial Corporation is pleased to announce that Jonathan Broer is joining the company as its inaugural President.

Mr. Broer's 25+ year career in investment banking included over a decade as Head of the Financial Institutions Group at TD Securities. He brings significant leadership, corporate finance, and governance experience to this newly created role. As a strategic advisor on many complex mergers and acquisitions, he has helped some of the largest companies in Canada, the UK and the US enhance corporate value. In the community, he has served as a member of the Board of the Canada-United Kingdom Chamber of Commerce and chaired the Toronto Region Major Gifts Committee for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Stephen Smith, CEO of Smith Financial, said, "I am delighted that Jonathan will be part of our leadership group at Smith Financial. Jonathan and I have worked together on numerous occasions over the years and he will be a valuable addition to the Smith Financial team both with our current portfolio companies and as we plan future growth initiatives."

Mr. Broer remarked, "I am thrilled to join Stephen Smith, a true leader in the Canadian financial services sector, at Smith Financial. I look forward to playing a major role in the company's growth over the coming years."

About Smith Financial Corporation

Smith Financial Corporation is the family holding company of Stephen Smith and has investments in a range of public and private businesses across the financial services industry. Smith Financial has significant equity positions in Canada Guaranty Mortgage Insurance Company, Fairstone Bank of Canada, First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN), Glass-Lewis & Co., Equitable Bank (TSX: EQB), and Peloton Capital Management and its private equity funds. On November 21, 2022, Smith Financial announced the purchase of Home Capital Group Inc. subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

For further information: Ernie Stapleton, [email protected], 905 483 5331