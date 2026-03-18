Forests Canada Creating National Working Group to Improve Post-Wildfire Forest Recovery

From seed to survival to sustainability, national charity Forests Canada has proudly built the infrastructure and network needed to conserve, restore, and grow Canada's forests to sustain life and communities today and for generations to come.

TORONTO, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - National charity Forests Canada supported the planting of more than four million trees across Canada in 2025, with over two million being planted to restore forests ravaged by storms, invasive species, and wildfires.

Native tree newly planted by Forests Canada planting partner Cariboo Carbon at the base of dead, burnt tree as part of large-scale forest restoration efforts in British Columbia. (CNW Group/Forests Canada)

Canada's forest landscapes are experiencing unprecedented impacts from wildfire, creating urgent and complex challenges for post-fire recovery, regeneration, and long-term forest resilience. To support coordinated national action, knowledge exchange, and the development of best practices for forest resilience, Forests Canada is establishing a National Working Group on Post-Fire Forest Recovery Practices.

"Speaking with our planting partners across the country, it's become apparent that the landscape is shifting rapidly and that there is a need for national dialogue to share best practices and new approaches to ensure we are creating the most resilient forests possible," Jess Kaknevicius, Chief Executive Officer, Forests Canada, says. "There are so many questions this national working group will explore: How are we prioritizing what gets planted after wildfires? Are species selections changing and can the supply chain handle it? What unique training do planters need in post-fire environments? How are planting plans evolving to ensure better long-term outcomes?"

In the last three years alone, the demand for Forests Canada's restoration expertise, science-based data analysis, and investment in forest recovery efforts has increased significantly – and one of the driving factors of that increase has been the devastating impacts of recent wildfires.

"Both individuals and institutions are turning to Forests Canada for the accumulated knowledge of all of our planting partners from coast to coast to coast," Val Deziel, restoration ecologist and Director of Restoration Ecology and Research, Forests Canada, says. "With this new National Working Group, we will be able to gain new insights from a diverse group of participants so that we can all work together to help create lasting and positive outcomes for Canada's forests."

Individuals with restoration experience and/or lived experience in forest management, post-fire ecology, Indigenous land stewardship, seed supply and nursery operations, climate adaptation and forest resilience, restoration technologies, or wildfire science can visit www.ForestsCanada.ca/WorkingGroup to learn more.

About Forests Canada

Forests Canada is a national charity working to conserve, restore, and grow Canada's forests to sustain life and communities. With interactive education programs inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards, and high-quality forest recovery efforts supporting local jobs and economies, we have proudly built the infrastructure and network needed to help ensure the greatest possible outcomes for Canada's forests from coast to coast to coast.

Learn how you can get involved today. Visit www.ForestsCanada.ca or follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, or LinkedIn to find out more.

SOURCE Forests Canada

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact: Matthew Brown, Communications Manager, Forests Canada, Cell: 519-471-4751, E-mail: [email protected]