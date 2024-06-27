Smirnoff Sparks Vibrant Celebrations and Embraces Diversity in Support of the 2SLGBTQI+ Community with Exciting Calendar of Pride Events in Canada This Summer

TORONTO, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Smirnoff, renowned as Canada's #1 Vodka1 and a cultural icon, reaffirms its unwavering dedication to the 2SLGBTQI+ community, marking over half a century of spirited advocacy and allyship, with the announcement of an exciting schedule of Pride celebrations. As a multi-year Gold sponsor of Pride Toronto, Smirnoff is bringing an interactive activation to this year's celebrations, alongside a performance from sensational Toronto-based artist, Leila Dey, who will also be leading the Smirnoff Pride float.

Smirnoff is on a mission to boldly champion the power of the collective and reignite social connections since its global "WE DO WE" launch which celebrates the spark that's created when different people, flavours, and ingredients converge. On a journey to deepen connections and celebrate diversity every single day, Smirnoff is championing a world where every identity is honoured and embraced.

Against the backdrop of a global "joy recession," Smirnoff stands firm in its mission to reignite social bonds and amplify collective joy. Throughout the years, Smirnoff has been a steadfast supporter of Pride events worldwide, from Brazil to Great Britain, Colombia to India, and beyond, consistently championing diversity and inclusion.

This Sunday, amidst the parade's vibrant atmosphere, attendees will be treated to a live performance by Leila, a beloved community ally and breakout artist, as she leads the Smirnoff Pride float. Earlier this year, Leila collaborated with Vancouver-based artist and producer Isaac Zale on a distinctive four-track EP, showcasing music's innate power to unite and inspire across various genres and backgrounds. This year's Pride celebrations are set to resonate with the infectious beats of music and the rhythm of unity.

As part of its extended commitments, Smirnoff will also be proudly sponsoring the Green Space Festival organized by the 519, fostering a 5-day long celebration uniting diverse talents through the universal language of music and dance. The 519 is Canada's largest LGBTQ+ community centre and multi-service organization.

Moreover, Smirnoff will also be sponsoring this year's Canada Pride festival happening in Vancouver from July 26-August 4.

Nadia Niccoli, Head of Marketing at Diageo Canada, states; "It's incredible to continue our journey in celebrating Canada's diversity and spreading positivity. This activation at Pride Toronto embodies our commitment to fostering genuine connections and spreading joy."

As the rainbow flags soar high and the streets pulse with excitement, Smirnoff invites everyone to partake in the jubilant celebration of diversity, music, and connection at Pride Toronto 2024.

For more information on Smirnoff's activation with Green Space Festival, click here.

To learn more about Smirnoff WE DO WE and hear the artist's songs, please visit the Spotify playlist here.

About Smirnoff Vodka

Smirnoff is the world's number one vodka brand2 and Diageo's most popular spirit brand by volume3. Smirnoff is a brand for everyone and has been enjoyed for more than 150 years. To learn more about Smirnoff and any upcoming news, visit www.smirnoff.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JεB and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

