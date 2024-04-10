SMIRNOFF PARTNERS WITH EMERGING ARTISTS IN CANADA TO CELEBRATE THE POWER OF MUSIC AND ERADICATE THE JOY RECESSION

Isaac Zale and Leila Dey collaborate on a four track EP in celebration of the spark that's created when different people come together.

TORONTO, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Smirnoff, Canada's #1 vodka1, is today announcing the release of a four track EP that celebrates Canada's musical diversity in partnership with Vancouver based producer, Isaac Zale, and Toronto artist, Leila Dey.

Music has the power to bring people together and bridge cultural divides in a way that few other things can. The new drop from Smirnoff comes as feelings of loneliness are on the rise and a global 'joy recession' continues to take hold2. 62 per cent of Canadians aged LDA-29 say they often feel isolated3. The new Smirnoff WE DO WE campaign aims to fuel social connection and foster moments of inclusive joy.

The duo at the heart of the activity were chosen for the project because of their unique musical styles and shared desire to create art that aims to lower barriers faced by those seeking connection, because together sounds better. Both artists have been making waves in the local music scene with Leila Dey recently opened for Canadian powerhouse Jessie Reyez on her Yessie tour whilst Isaac Zale caught the attention of many on social media through his 'no label, no budget' series where he created a new a song every week.

In a celebration of collaboration, each artist embarked on a creative journey rooted in their own Canadian experience to produce original tracks that reflect their rich, unique backgrounds. Dey and Zale used innovative creator kits from Smirnoff, featuring audio gear, samples of Smirnoff product and other custom merchandise as instruments. Once created, the tracks were sent to the other artist to mix with their own style, creating two new unique songs that blend the artists backgrounds together.

"Participating in WE DO WE with Smirnoff has been a profound and incredible journey," said Zale noting, "Music, for me, has always been a medium to express the vast spectrum of human emotions and experiences. Through this platform, I've been able to delve into new and exciting realms of creativity, pushing my artistic boundaries through the unifying power that music connects us all." While Dey shares that same feeling, "remixing Isaac's work and blending our distinct sounds was a powerful reminder of music's ability to unite and inspire across genres and backgrounds," said Dey. "It reignited the joy and playfulness in my music, much like the carefree days of singing in my youth."

All four tracks created by Isaac and Leila are available to listen to on Spotify via the WE DO WE – Canada playlist and can be experienced from May 21-27 in Toronto's Union Station. Link to the video explaining the collaboration and artists stories can also be found HERE.

"It's nothing short of incredible to work on a program that celebrates Canada's diversity and brings such positivity into the world," says Nadia Niccoli, Head of Marketing at Diageo Canada. "Our mission is to inspire the collective and create moments where Canadians from different parts of the country can unite. We are so proud of the work Isaac and Leila have created and know their work inspires us all to find those moments to come together and find joy."

WE DO WE activity will ramp up over the coming weeks, culminating in an activation held at Toronto's Union Station in May. Smirnoff will take over a spot in the station for a one-week period, turning it into a space that facilitates the creation of social connections through music and dance.

Further activations focusing on driving social connection for Canadians through the power of music are planned across the rest of 2024 and beyond, stay tuned for more.

