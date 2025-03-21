Smells Like a Date: AXE Canada invites singles to sniff instead of swipe for their next match

AXE turns wild postings into scent-driven dating profiles, letting Toronto women match through scent

TORONTO, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - This National Fragrance Day, AXE Canada is shaking up modern dating by putting scent front and centre. With dating app fatigue at an all-time high, AXE is offering a fresh alternative to finding a date – scented wild postings featuring four real, local Gen Z guys. These guys shared their struggles with finding the perfect match and will be featured wearing scents from the AXE Fine Fragrance collection. Toronto women interested in a date can sniff one of four guys through the poster, scan a QR code, and match for a chance at a real-life date. No swiping required. After receiving their matches, the guys will each choose a woman to take on a date inspired by their AXE Fine Fragrance scent.

AXE (CNW Group/AXE Canada)

Research commissioned by AXE* showed 89 per cent of Gen Zs agree that dating apps don't paint a full picture of a person. It also highlighted that over 50 per cent of Gen Z Canadians say knowing how someone smells would influence their decision to match with them on a dating app, signaling the need for a more multi-sensory approach to attraction. For Gen Zs, scent is critically important on a first date, and for many, would impact who they date if they knew scent profiles even earlier in their dating journey.

"AXE has always been about giving guys confidence, and our latest research uncovered the dramatic impact scent has on Gen Zs confidence," said Oje Akhiojemi, Senior Marketing Manager at Unilever. "Since scent plays a powerful role in attraction, we created this campaign to give Gen Z a fresh take on dating. One where chemistry starts with a sniff, not a swipe."

AXE champions self-expression and with the AXE Fine Fragrance collection, guys can make a lasting impression, even before they say a word. The collection is truly the ultimate hype man for dating. With a range of scents from fresh and clean, to bold and fruity, the lineup offers something for everyone, including:

The NEW Cherry Spritz Deodorant Stick and Body Spray with Red Apple + Amber . With 72-hour freshness has an indulgent, creamy fragrance infused with red apple, amber and eucalyptus essential oil.

. With 72-hour freshness has an indulgent, creamy fragrance infused with red apple, amber and eucalyptus essential oil. Blue Lavender Deodorant Stick, Body Wash and Body Spray . With Mint + Amber this exhilarating fresh fragrance infused with invigorating lavender and mint essential oils.

. With Mint + Amber this exhilarating fresh fragrance infused with invigorating lavender and mint essential oils. Aqua Bergamot Body Spray and Body Wash . An energizing, fresh scent infused with Bergamot, Sage & Juniper essential oils.

. An energizing, fresh scent infused with Bergamot, Sage & Juniper essential oils. Black Vanilla Deodorant Stick and Body Spray. With Orange + Sandalwood, has an addictively delicious fragrance crafted by world-renowned perfumers.

The AXE Fine Fragrance Collection is now available at all major retailers across Canada including Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, Real Canadian Superstore and more for $8.00 - $12.00 MSRP.

For more information, visit AXE.ca or follow along on X, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

*Edelman conducted a 5-minute online quantitative survey in English and French among 1,000 nationally representative Canadian Gen Zs (aged 18-27) who are part of the Leger opinion panel, between January 8th – January 17th. Quotas and weighting were used to ensure that the sample's composition reflects that of the Canadian Gen Z population according to the latest census parameters.

About AXE

You've left middle school and so have we. AXE draws on 40 years of body spray research and the expertise of the world's leading perfumers to craft quality fragrances and bring continual innovation aimed to help young guys feel confident in their own skin.

The AXE Fine Fragrance line redefines premium – proving you can smell great without the price tag. In blind smell tests, 70% of guys said they'd switch their current cologne with their favourite body spray from the AXE Fine Fragrance collection.

About Unilever in Canada

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Foods and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

Our leading brands in Canada include Dove, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, SheaMoisture, TRESemmé, Knorr, Hellmann's, Breyers, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Liquid I.V., and OLLY.

For more information on Unilever Canada and visit: www.unilever.ca or www.unilever.ca/fr.

