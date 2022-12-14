SmartWorks Delivers Scalability, Reliability, and High Performance to Support Growth in the Energy and Water Services Sector

A highly scalable Cloud-based SmartWorks Compass platform hosted on IBM Cloud

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - SmartWorks, a division of Harris Computer Systems ("Harris"), a fully owned subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. ("Constellation") (TSX: CSU) today announced a new highly scalable cloud-based SmartWorks Compass platform hosted on IBM Cloud. The new SmartWorks Compass 5.1 offers utility clients a highly secure solution with rapid scalability, high availability, streamlined processes and reduced costs.

"As Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) has matured, the data processing, storage, and security expectations of utility companies have evolved," said Joe Mahony, Vice President of Research and Development for SmartWorks. "IBM Cloud infrastructure has played a key role in helping SmartWorks meet these evolving needs, enabling us to achieve levels of performance and scalability far beyond our previous tests, and well above our expectations."

SmartWorks Compass is a utility decision management solution that intelligently interprets the smart meter data collected in the meter data management (MDM) system including; interval readings, register readings, meter-related problems, outage information, data quality information, and more. To deliver the flexibility, value and functionality needed for large scale utilities throughout North America, the companies successfully completed a round of rigorous performance and scalability testing of the new cloud-based solution.

The SmartWorks Compass 5.1 software was able to load and perform full VEE (Validation, Estimation, and Editing) on 288,000,000 meter reads in only 2 hours. The tests were performed in a simulated production environment for a 1,500,000 meter electric utility, with multi-channel, 15 minute resolution data across the entire meter population, and with two years of online data storage. As a result, the recent tests meet the needs of clients in a secure and affordable solution. IBM Cloud has enabled SmartWorks to meet the needs of a wide range of utility customers, providing an affordable option for smaller municipalities as well as the capacity and robustness needed for large municipalities and investor-owned utilities.

"As energy and utility providers continue to evaluate the best ways to equip their teams with scalable work environments, they're also looking for secure solutions to support this flexibility. IBM Cloud offers a secure environment and the flexibility to scale the workload up or down as needed by the client," Marcus Buckle, IBM Cloud Leader - Canada. "We are making it easier for ecosystem partners like SmartWorks to build secure, flexible, scalable, integrated cloud solutions by hosting their platforms on IBM Cloud."

About SmartWorks

For over a decade, SmartWorks has been providing best-in-class meter data management and analytics solutions to utilities throughout North America and the Caribbean. Currently, our technology development efforts largely focus on three specific areas:

SmartWorks Compass, a robust utility decision management solution that seamlessly converts volumes of data into powerful insights and automated actions.

MeterSense, a scalable, configurable and powerful meter data management (MDM) solution that quickly manages and intelligently interprets growing volumes of critical smart meter data.

SmartWorks Connect, a sophisticated web-based consumer engagement solution that delivers the power of utility analytics to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

SmartWorks is the data-driven intelligence engine of Harris Utilities, a division of N. Harris Computer Corporation and its parent company, Constellation Software, a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (CSU) which serves over 125,000 customers in over 100 countries.

