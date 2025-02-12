SmartOne.ai's Tech Workforce Services: Innovation Without Borders

Harnessing Africa's Best Tech Talent to Accelerate Growth & Optimize Development Budgets

MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - SmartOne.ai is excited to announce the launch of its new Tech Workforce services, aimed at empowering businesses to unlock innovation, scale operations, and achieve faster time-to-market—all while reducing development costs. The pressure to innovate and stay competitive often stretches internal R&D and innovation resources to their limits. SmartOne.ai's Tech Workforce services offer an efficient, scalable solution to this challenge by providing access to a global pool of skilled software developers, engineers, and data scientists.

Software developer (CNW Group/SmartOne.ai)

SmartOne.ai has access to global talent that has been pre-validated. This saves you time, energy and money by aligning your organisation with qualified professionals specializing in web and CSS programming, front-end and full-stack development, mobile applications, and emerging technologies.

In tough economic times, it is difficult to accelerate R&D and development roadmaps while meeting tight budgets, which is why SmartOne.ai is stepping up to support our international clients with the resources they need. "Our foundations in data organisation, optimisation, annotation, and curation has allowed us to take a prominent role in the Madagascar digital and tech community. With an established network and access to high quality development and innovation resources, we are now making those resources available to the Americas and EMEA markets," states Mr. Ludovic d'Alancon, VP Operations at SmartOne.ai.

SmartOne.ai Tech Workforce services present the benefits the industry has been accustomed to with offshoring including but not limited to a bilingual expertise (Working seamlessly in French and English) ensuring smooth communication and execution, and time-zone friendly for our two major market focuses. The big differentiator SmartOne.ai is bringing to the table is highly qualified and vetted resources at the very best pricing globally.

By choosing offshore/nearshore development, businesses can free their in-house teams to concentrate on their core strengths: innovating, refining vision, and delivering superior customer experiences. The heavy lifting is managed by SmartOne.ai's skilled workforce, ensuring a seamless and efficient workflow. "At SmartOne.ai, we understand that businesses need to innovate faster while staying cost-effective. With our Tech Workforce services, we're giving companies seamless access to world-class developers and engineers who can help accelerate their roadmaps without compromising on quality. By leveraging our established talent network, we're making it easier than ever for businesses to scale, adapt, and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market," said Stephanie Quinn, SVP Sales & Marketing, SmartOne.ai.

SmartOne.ai's development resources specialize in: Web development using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and frameworks like React and Angular, mobile application development with React Native, Flutter, and more. Application development with Python, Ruby, Java, and C#. Contact SmartOne.ai to discover how SmartOne.ai's Tech Workforce services can transform your technology vision into reality. For more information contact: [email protected] for a consultation on resources, timing, and competitive pricing options.

About SmartOne.ai

At SmartOne.ai, we believe the heart of AI is data. We organize, categorize, and label data—whether text, images, video, or audio—to deliver the highest-quality outcomes for enterprise, AI models, ML, and LLM projects. Over the past decade, our experts have delivered data solutions across over forty industries, leveraging automation and human-in-the-loop annotation. With strengths in Computer Vision, NLP, and a scalable tech workforce, SmartOne.ai is committed to unlocking the limitless potential of technology and human insight. Learn more: www.smartone.ai .

Scale smarter with SmartOne.ai's Tech Workforce service today!

