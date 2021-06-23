Smartlink to List SMAK Token on Tezos Decentralized Exchange

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Smartlink, a decentralized escrow smart contract platform built on Tezos blockchain, announces the first official listing of its token, SMAK, on Tezos decentralized exchange Quipuswap on June 25, somewhere between 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM GMT. The listing is accompanied by the official distribution of SMAK tokens to Smartlink's public token sale closed this past May 2021.

Smartlink will distribute SMAK tokens among the public sale participants post its listing, between 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM GMT. SMAK token holders and new investors will be able to trade tokens on QuipuSwap or directly using Temple wallet.

The primary intent behind listing SMAK is to provide potential supporters with a public platform to purchase and trade SMAK tokens. This first listing will be followed by listings across different centralized and decentralized exchanges that are yet to be announced.

SMAK token will serve as a utility token and the governance token within Smartlink ecosystem. Any transactions carried out within Smartlink ecosystem using SMAK will provide a fee reduction, exemption in some cases, and staking rewards. At the same time, SMAK token holders will be able to vote on key decisions, including development proposals, and revenue strategy.

Smartlink has announced a staking opportunity for all SMAK token holders under which SMAK holders will be rewarded for locking their tokens within the platform. Users will be provided with an app and dashboard in order to keep track of Smartlink's staking data.

Smartlink ecosystem comprises a decentralized escrow smart contract service, a marketplace 3.0, launchpad for crypto projects, payments module, and payment milestone management tool. Smartlink is built on Tezos, which allows the platform to offer a secure transaction environment while minimizing the cost of the transactions.

About Smartlink

Smartlink is a cutting-edge escrow smart contract platform built on Tezos blockchain. Smartlink eliminates the trust deficit in commercial and retail transactions through formally verified smart contracts. Smartlink ecosystem comprises an escrow protocol, payments solution, launchpad, and a decentralized marketplace for cryptocurrency users.

For further information: Gaël Durand-Perdriel, +33679481970

