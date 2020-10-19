Smarter Loans secures relationships with 40 brands in 4 months

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Smarter Loans - a leader in the Canadian Loans and FinTech industries, is excited to announce that they have secured new relationships with 40 leading brands that offer innovative digital solutions.

The group represents a variety of industries, including financial services, small business solutions , insurance providers , CRM platforms , e-commerce platforms , venture capital, communication tools, marketing solutions , investment companies , POS platforms , online shopping and much more.

In recent months, consumers have moved online and towards e-commerce at a greater rate than before.

Since launch, Smarter Loans has been actively tracking and influencing digital adoption in Canada. Consumer sentiment towards digital adoption was on the rise for 2 consecutive years as shown in the 2018 and 2019 editions of the " State of Alternative Lending Study ."

"The events this year are continuing to accelerate adoption and use of digital products in Canada. It took a lot of work to execute this 'supersprint' and I'm very proud of our team for pulling it off. Having access to a deeper suite of relevant, digital products will help us create a better experience for Canadians. Our new relationships will help us to continue bringing industry leading products and solutions to the Canadian market." (Vlad Sherbatov, President of Smarter Loans)

Smarter Loans has been leading the charge in making financial products more accessible digitally in Canada. Since 2016, the company has been helping Canadians to make smarter financial decisions by highlighting some of Canada's top financial brands, explaining their products, and producing educational content about financial matters.

With the addition of 40 new companies Canadians can now discover 90+ brands on Smarter Loans.

