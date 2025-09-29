LONGUEUIL, QC, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Satellite Earth observation generates critical data that enables sectors such as agriculture, forestry, and natural resource management to operate more efficiently, plan ahead, and reduce costs – delivering significant economic benefits. One area that can greatly profit from this data is the conservation of ecosystems and species. Currently, the loss of biodiversity is accelerating, with consequences for both people and nature. Canada is responding by investing in talent and expertise nationwide to contribute to global efforts to protect nature and restore biodiversity.

Today, at the 76th International Astronautical Congress, Lisa Campbell, President of the Canadian Space Agency, announced a $5 million investment in innovative solutions using satellite data to tackle biodiversity challenges. Twenty Canadian companies, eight of which collaborate with Indigenous organizations, will develop projects to address issues such as declining species populations, habitat degradation, deteriorating water quality and forest disturbance. By applying artificial intelligence to satellite data, some of the funded projects will detect invasive plants, assess forest and agricultural landscapes, and monitor migratory birds which, in turn, will provide actionable information to safeguard biodiversity.

The selected projects share the common goal of fostering a healthier planet and a stronger future for Canadians. These investments will strengthen Canada's economy by creating highly skilled jobs and foster collaboration with Indigenous Peoples, provinces, and territories. With 35 per cent of project leads being new recipients through this investment, smartEarth is helping grow and diversify Canada's innovative space sector.

"Investing in Canadian companies that use cutting-edge satellite technology to protect biodiversity is a catalyst for scientific advancement and innovation. These companies are helping safeguard our natural heritage while creating high-quality jobs and new opportunities for Canadians. This is just one example of how space technology can address pressing challenges here on Earth."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Canada's 2030 Nature Strategy provides a blueprint for safeguarding our rich biodiversity that supports healthy and resilient communities and wildlife, and long-term economic prosperity. With this investment, we're building expertise and unlocking opportunities for innovation and technological advancement to contribute to a nature-positive future for all Canadians."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Canada has been a leader in space for decades, and this leadership gives us a unique advantage here on Earth. Space technologies provide the critical information we need to protect our planet. Through this investment, we are safeguarding our lands and waters, strengthening our economy, and ensuring a better, more resilient future for Canadians."

– Lisa Campbell, President of the Canadian Space Agency

This opportunity was provided under the Canadian Space Agency's funding initiative, smartEarth, which encourages partnerships between the private sector, universities, non-profit organizations and government organizations. These partnerships promote the development of applications using satellite data in order to find solutions to key challenges in our everyday lives.

Since the launch of the smartEarth initiative, the Canadian Space Agency has awarded over $35?million to more than 105 research and development projects including this new investment. Over 650 highly qualified employees from nearly 130 organizations across industry, academia, and the public sector have collaborated on these projects.

Satellite data is critical for leading-edge science and innovation. It enables the development of applications and solutions in various fields, such as national security and sovereignty, navigation and shipping, and emergency response.

