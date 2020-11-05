Smart Window Company Click Materials Rebrands to Miru Smart Technologies

New Name and Logo Reflect Next-Generation Electrochromic Glass Technology Tailored to the Customer

Company Acquires New State-of-the-Art Facility

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Click Materials, a Vancouver-based smart window company, has unveiled a new logo and company name, Miru Smart Technologies (Miru), following the completion of a corporate rebrand. Miru is bringing next-generation electrochromic windows to the automotive, residential, and commercial markets. The updated branding reflects the future of the company's cutting-edge product, and rolls out as Miru moves into a new leading-edge manufacturing facility.

Miru is inspired by the Japanese word for 'a pleasant view'. The ability to tint a Miru window using an app, smart device, or voice command provides full control of natural light entering a space, without compromising the view. This control promotes wellness and productivity, and can provide significant energy savings for a building or vehicle. The logo design draws connections to Miru's patented technology. The three lines feature the company's ability to tailor smart windows to the car, home, or office, and the gradient represents the transition between the clear and tinted shades of a Miru window. The logo also captures the close relationship of Miru with the passage of light.

"We rebranded to make a stronger connection between our innovative smart window product and the many benefits it provides consumers and the environment," says Curtis Berlinguette, CEO and Co-Founder of Miru Smart Technologies. "The new name and logo better reflect the high-quality performance and user experience our technology provides. Our rebranding comes as we transition into a new state-of-the-art facility to meet the needs of our growing list of customers."

Miru recently acquired an 8,000 square foot facility that houses the company's initial manufacturing line, and equipment that has dramatically improved prototyping capabilities, production capacity, and initial product testing across all customer segments.

Miru's technology will enable users to easily adjust the tint of a window between clear and dark states. The company's fabrication methods reduce production costs of electrochromic glass by 60%, bringing smart windows to consumers at an affordable price point. A Miru window also allows for greater control over incoming solar heat and light levels, resulting in lower energy consumption.

In 2019, the company graduated from Creative Destruction Labs, received a TechConnect Innovation Award, and was one of 22 Breakthrough Energy Solutions Canada finalists. In 2020, the company was awarded a $4.6M grant from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) to build a pilot manufacturing facility.

About Miru Smart Technologies

Miru Smart Technologies is developing next-generation electrochromic window solutions for the residential, commercial, and automotive markets that offer dramatic cost reductions, unique performance benefits, significant energy savings, and improves human wellness. The advanced materials university spin-off is based in Vancouver, and its cutting-edge smart window technology leverages over 10 years of academic and industrial research on advanced thin films.

