Smart Valve™ Cuts Water Costs 15 to 35 Per Cent for 300 Ontario Facilities

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Water Savings announced today it has added 300 customers throughout Ontario to the list of properties that are lowering water costs with the installation of its water flow efficiency device, Smart Valve™.

The new properties range from restaurants and hotels to condos and apartments. They are reporting water utility bill savings of 15 to 35 per cent, after adoption of the Smart Valve™. The product is designed to remove air from water systems, which results in a lower volume of water measured by water usage meters.

Canadian Water Savings advertises the Smart Valve™ as low-cost and risk-free. The small device is easy to install, and does not require interruption of a building's water flow, the company says. Canadian Water Savings indicates it can be returned for a full refund if savings of at least 15 per cent are not achieved.

Since its introduction to the market, the Smart Valve™ has proven popular with owners and property managers of hotels, multi-residential structures, office complexes, commercial buildings and retail properties. Like many Ontario businesses and families, these customers have experienced an escalation of utility costs over the past decade, and see the Smart Valve™ as a practical way to contain costs while also conserving natural resources.

The product has been showcased at numerous trade shows, including gatherings for property management professionals, condominiums, brewers and golf course owners.

The 300 properties join an estimated 20,000 customers across North America that have installed the device in their buildings, according to Canadian Water Savings, which points to a variety of case studies that it says demonstrate the potential for savings.

It cites the example of a Toronto condominium complex that lowered water costs by 28 per cent, or approximately $2,000 per month. The valve's efficiency increased over time, the company says.

