Smart Glove Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Global Medical Gloves Industry with Pioneering Products and Creative Innovations

The COVID-19 pandemic brought new protection requirements, and Smart Glove leveraged its pioneering technology to establish itself at the forefront of the glove industry. Now, the company is a major global supplier of gloves and is constantly developing disruptive, reliable, and environmentally friendly solutions to meet the rising demand.

"Smart Glove offers a broad range of gloves with different specifications to meet customers' needs from various industries and use cases, such as medical, food, and cleanroom," said Anjan Roy, Chemicals, Materials, and Nutrition industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Smart Gloves' wide variety of innovative gloves, which are patented* and subsequently commercialized, is expected to drive the company's growth as an innovative glove manufacturer throughout the world."

Smart Glove has developed significant innovations and continues to adapt its glove designs to the ever-changing needs of the industry and customers. Its highly innovative products provide better skin protection and use new materials, such as nitrile, that are disruptive in an expanding glove industry. Quality tests and meticulously inspections are conducted to ensure all gloves comply with industry standards.

"Smart Glove ensures maximum barrier protection and consistently delivers products that exceed customers' expectations through this process. Additionally, all gloves are manufactured and inspected according to good manufacturing practices," noted Norazah Bachok, Best Practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "As a result, the company grew by more than 150 percent in the past year. It successfully developed the highest quality of gloves and consistently works to meet client demands."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

*Patents granted and pending in multiple countries

About Smart Glove Holdings

Founded in 1995, Smart Glove® is a globally recognized innovative glove manufacturer. Smart Glove delivers its promises to stakeholders through its holistic approach as a socially responsible organization backed by wealth of experience and expertise in glove manufacturing. Smart Glove has a robust operating history of over 25 years as the nitrile medical glove manufacturer pioneer in Malaysia. Today, we provide among the broadest range of synthetic gloves with different specifications to meet the needs of end-users from various industries, including medical, food, and cleanroom, among others.

Besides gloves, we are also supplying a wide range of PPEs, dental, safety, and food services products via our extensive supply partners network.

