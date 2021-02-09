Smallfood Is Unearthing The Potential Of Microbes To Evolve How The World Is Nourished

After ten years, $20 million in research and 20,000+ microbes evaluated, Smallfood's solutions deliver non-GMO alternative protein concentrates and isolates with amino acid profiles rivaling animal-based proteins. Unlike traditional animal and plant-based protein sources, commercial volumes of the microalgae protein can be produced in just seven days with Smallfood's proprietary biomass fermentation technology which requires minimal land, water and energy resources.

"There is an incredible diversity of microbes spanning the entire planet so discovering one that produced the right type of protein for today's demanding food industry was no simple feat," says Founder & CEO, Marc St-Onge. "Determined, we ventured to the uncharted depths of the ocean to find the proverbial needle in a haystack. And now we have developed the process and technology that enables this discovery to come to market."

As reported by Emergen Research, the alternative protein market is estimated to reach 3.89 billion USD by 2027*. And according to the Good Food Institute, fermentation technology is a key trend that will help fuel the expansion of alternative proteins in 2021**.

"Our proprietary technology coupled with the incredible efficiency of our micro-organism yields a stellar protein ingredient to leading human nutrition companies, helping them achieve their sustainability objectives" says Joe Agnew, Chief Strategy Officer. "In addition, Smallfood is the 1st licensed cellular aquaculture company in Canada – something the entire team is incredibly proud of achieving".

At Smallfood we are gearing up to evolve how we feed our people and planet.

Sources:

*Emergen Research, September 2020, The Global Alternative Protein Market Report.

**Good Food Institute, January 2021, The Top Alternative Protein Trends to Watch in 2021.

