Small rate change to FortisBC gas bills July 1

Designated Renewable Natural Gas blend to increase while the cost of gas to remain steady until October 1

SURREY, BC, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - On July 1, most FortisBC Energy Inc. (FortisBC) customers will have 3.5 per cent of their gas use designated as Renewable Natural Gas1 (RNG) through the designated RNG blend, which is up from three per cent. As a result, the average residential gas customer will see an increase to their bill of about $1.57 per month, based on consumption of about 7.5 gigajoules (GJ) per month. Individual bills will vary based on use. The increase to the designated RNG blend has been approved by the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC).

Historical data for Mainland and Vancouver Island (including North and South Interior, Whistler)

FortisBC has also received approval from the BCUC to maintain the cost of gas rate for its customers at $1.660 per GJ as of July 1. FortisBC acquires gas at market-based prices, and factors like supply and demand, weather and economic conditions affect the price of gas in North America. It does not mark up the cost of natural gas, so customers pay what it pays.

In addition to the designated RNG blend, FortisBC will continue to offer the separate voluntary designated RNG program, the cost of which will remain unchanged at $8.66 per GJ as of July 1. The voluntary RNG program allows customers to choose to designate up to 100 per cent of the gas they use as RNG, inclusive of the 3.5 per cent designated blend. The BCUC reviews FortisBC's cost of gas and voluntary RNG program rates every three months and will review them again in September.

"FortisBC keeps affordability top of mind when setting rates and taking steps to support provincial climate goals by supporting lower carbon energy2 options," said Michelle Carman, vice president of customer service and external communications. "Customers who have questions about their bill are encouraged to reach out. Our customer service team can answer billing questions, provide energy-saving tips and offer personalized solutions that fit your needs."

FortisBC has tips on low-cost and no-cost ways that can help customers lower their energy use. Customers can also use My energy use, through Account Online, which provides them with a better understanding of their home's energy use and ways they can lower it. They can use the rebates and offers finder to find even more ways to help save energy and reduce costs.

For more information about rates and the components that make up a FortisBC gas bill, visit fortisbc.com/rates.

About FortisBC Energy Inc.

FortisBC Energy Inc. is a regulated utility focused on providing safe, reliable and affordable energy, including natural gas and propane and continuing to acquire renewable and lower carbon energy, such as natural gas designated as Renewable Natural Gas. FortisBC Energy Inc. employs around 2,160 British Columbians and serves approximately 1,098,400 customers across British Columbia. FortisBC Energy Inc. owns and operates two liquefied natural gas storage facilities and approximately 51,700 kilometres of gas transmission and distribution lines. FortisBC Energy Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electricity and gas utility industry. FortisBC Energy Inc. uses the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc. For further information on FortisBC Energy Inc., visit fortisbc.com. For further information on Fortis Inc., visit fortisinc.com.

BACKGROUNDER

Rates at a glance

Service area Cost of gas rate Delivery charge Storage and transport charge Total bill change* Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, Interior, North, Whistler, Vancouver Island, Revelstoke and the Kootenays No change at $1.660 per GJ No change Increase from $2.255 per GJ to $2.472 per GJ Approximately 1.5 per cent per year Fort Nelson No change at $1.660 per GJ No change Increase from $0.770 per GJ to $0.987 per GJ Approximately 1.8 per cent per year

*Excluding taxes and levies.

Historical data for Mainland and Vancouver Island (including North and South Interior, Whistler)

Items on a residential gas customer's bill

Daily or monthly basic charge

The basic charge is a flat fee that partially recovers the fixed costs of our system, whether or not a customer is using any gas, as long as the customer is connected to the system.

Delivery charge

The delivery charge is based on consumption and pays for the cost of safely and reliably delivering gas through our system to our customers' homes and businesses. This helps cover the costs of maintaining our gas distribution system, provides a return to our investors and funds improvements to meet customers' needs. Delivery charges are reviewed by the BCUC annually.

Storage and transport charge

The storage and transport charge reflects the prices we pay to other companies to store and transport gas through their pipelines and infrastructure. We do not mark up these costs, and they are reviewed quarterly and set annually by the BCUC. The storage and transport charge also includes the cost of the RNG blend.

Cost of gas rate

Every three months, FortisBC reviews the cost of gas rates with the BCUC to make sure rates passed on to customers cover the cost of the commodity purchased on their behalf. We do not mark up the cost of gas, so customers pay what we pay. Factors affecting the market price of natural gas in North America include weather, supply and demand and economic conditions.

Other charges and taxes

Other charges and taxes include the B.C. clean energy levy, Goods and Services Tax and, in some municipalities, a municipal operating fee. These charges are set by various levels of government and collected by FortisBC on their behalf. FortisBC does not gain revenue from these charges.

___________________ 1 Renewable Natural Gas (also called RNG or biomethane) is produced in a different manner than conventional natural gas. It is derived from biogas, which is produced from decomposing organic waste from landfills, agricultural waste and wastewater from treatment facilities. The biogas is captured and cleaned to create RNG. When RNG is added to North America's natural gas system, it mixes with conventional natural gas. This means we're unable to direct RNG to a specific customer. But the more RNG is added to the gas system, the less conventional natural gas is needed, thereby reducing the use of fossil fuels and overall greenhouse gas emissions. 2 FortisBC uses the term renewable and lower carbon energy to refer collectively to electricity and the lower carbon gases or fuels that the utility can acquire under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Clean Energy) Regulation, which are: Renewable Natural Gas (also called RNG or biomethane), hydrogen, synthesis gas (from wood waste) and lignin. FortisBC's renewable and lower carbon gas portfolio currently includes only Renewable Natural Gas. Other gases and fuels may be added to the program over time. Depending on their source, all of these gases have differing levels of lifecycle carbon intensity. However, all of these gases are lower carbon when compared to the lifecycle carbon intensity of conventional natural gas. The current burner tip emission factor of RNG is 0.27 grams of carbon dioxide equivalent per megajoule of energy (gCO 2 e/MJ) and the current renewable and lower carbon gas portfolio lifecycle emissions for stationary combustion are -22 gCO 2 e/MJ. This is below B.C.'s lifecycle carbon intensity threshold of 30.8 gCO 2 e/MJ as set out in the 2024 Greenhouse Gas Reduction Regulation amendments.

SOURCE FortisBC Energy Inc.

MEDIA CONTACT: Gary Toft, Senior corporate communications advisor, FortisBC, Phone: 604-219-0809, Email: [email protected], fortisbc.com, 24-hour media line: 1-855-322-6397