FortisBC hits 10,000 LNG refuelling events for marine vessels

Delivering safe, reliable LNG bunkering to help marine operators access lower carbon intensity fuel

SURREY, BC, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - FortisBC Energy Inc. (FortisBC) has reached a major milestone with the completion of its 10,000th liquefied natural gas (LNG) refuelling event for marine vessels, underscoring the company's growing role in supporting lower carbon marine transportation across the West Coast. To support a key part of its business efforts, FortisBC has invested around $170 million in incentives to advance natural gas adoption across transportation sectors, including marine transportation.

A FortisBC LNG tanker prepares for marine bunkering. (CNW Group/FortisBC Energy Inc.)

Since initiating LNG bunkering operations in 2016, FortisBC has steadily expanded its capabilities and partnerships―including a landmark agreement with the Musqueam Indian Band to collaborate on LNG projects― helping vessel operators transition away from higher‑emitting fuels in alignment with the provincial government's Look West strategy. As more operators convert vessels to LNG, FortisBC continues to focus on meeting demand and advocating for expanded LNG refuelling infrastructure to position British Columbia as a leading marine bunkering hub.

"Reaching our 10,000th LNG bunkering delivery is a testament to the innovation, collaboration and long‑term commitment that defines FortisBC's approach to providing increased access to lower carbon intensity marine energy compared with traditional marine fuels," said Mike Leclair, vice president of major projects and LNG at FortisBC. "This milestone reflects not just the growth of our LNG capabilities, but also the shared effort to build a sustainable future for marine transportation with made-in-B.C. refuelling solutions."

The delivery follows a year of noteworthy firsts at the Port of Vancouver for LNG produced at our Tilbury facility and delivered through Seaspan Energy LNG bunker vessels, including Canada's first ship-to-ship LNG transfer, the first LNG transfer to a car carrier and the first cruise ship bound for Alaska fuelled with LNG. In Vancouver's English Bay, the first ship-to-ship LNG transfer to a container vessel was also completed. We're continuing to build on those milestones, with development of greater ship-to-ship fuelling capabilities and additional infrastructure to meet growing demand for LNG in transpacific shipping.

A key driver of this growth in LNG marine refuelling has been FortisBC's collaboration with Seaspan Ferries and BC Ferries to develop proprietary tanker‑truck technology that enables safe and efficient LNG fuelling directly onboard vessels. The Seaspan Swift ferry was the first in North America to receive LNG fuel via delivery truck on-board an open vehicle deck.

"As Canada looks to double exports to non-U.S. markets in the next 10 years, the Port of Vancouver will play an outsized role in moving more of what Canadians make, mine, harvest and grow--and we know that must be done with care for the environment," said Alexa Young, vice president of government, external and environmental affairs at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. "LNG bunkering has an important part to play as the first alternative fuel available in significant quantities for the maritime sector. We've seen cruise, cargo and container ships all embrace LNG since its introduction to the port last year through approved provider Seaspan Energy, helping reduce air pollutant emissions while keeping Canadian cargo moving."

"I want to congratulate FortisBC on reaching this milestone that reflects their strong commitment to advancing lower carbon energy solutions and developing a more resilient future," said Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions. "Through their collaboration with the Musqueam Indian Band and collaborations with Seaspan Ferries and BC Ferries, FortisBC continues to play a crucial role in delivering more sustainable marine energy all while creating economic opportunities here at home in B.C."

As a critical energy provider, regulated by the British Columbia Utilities Commission, FortisBC remains committed to advancing lower carbon energy solutions and supporting the marine industry's transition to lower carbon fuels.

For more information on FortisBC, go to fortisbc.com.

FortisBC Energy Inc. is a regulated utility focused on providing safe, reliable and affordable energy, including natural gas and propane and continuing to acquire renewable and lower carbon energy, such as natural gas designated as Renewable Natural Gas. FortisBC Energy Inc. employs around 2,160 British Columbians and serves approximately 1,098,400 customers across British Columbia. FortisBC Energy Inc. owns and operates two liquefied natural gas storage facilities and approximately 51,700 kilometres of gas transmission and distribution lines. FortisBC Energy Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electricity and gas utility industry. FortisBC Energy Inc. uses the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc. For further information on FortisBC Energy Inc., visit fortisbc.com. For further information on Fortis Inc., visit fortisinc.com.

SOURCE FortisBC Energy Inc.

MEDIA CONTACT: Diana Sorace, Senior advisor, corporate communications, FortisBC, Phone: 604-328-0790, Email: [email protected], fortisbc.com (https://www.fortisbc.com/), @fortisBC (https://twitter.com/FortisBC), 24-hour media line: 1-855-FBC-NEWS or 1-855-322-6397