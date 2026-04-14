B.C. continues to make progress in reducing preventable damage to gas lines

Damage incidents are down as people are reminded to dig safely this spring

SURREY, BC, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Progress in damage prevention efforts continued in 2025 as damage to underground gas lines in British Columbia declined again, with FortisBC recording approximately 760 incidents, a 26.5 per cent reduction since 2021. As spring projects ramp up across the province, FortisBC is reminding residents and contractors to contact BC 1 Call before digging or ground disturbance activities and to follow safe excavation practices to help prevent avoidable damage.

FortisBC crews repair a damaged gas line caused by an external party in Langley, B.C. (CNW Group/FortisBC Energy Inc.)

"While gas lines are installed to regulated depths, factors like landscaping, grading and erosion can change how close they are to the surface over time," said Ada Nadison, public safety program manager at FortisBC. "You should never assume how deep a gas line is. Whether you're installing fence posts, planting trees or grading a yard, you should submit a free BC 1 Call request to receive a map showing the approximate location of gas lines, and dig safely by hand to help protect yourself, your neighbours and essential energy infrastructure."

In 2025, damage incidents were concentrated in regions with the highest levels of construction and ground disturbance activity, with approximately 39 per cent occurring in Metro Vancouver, 20 per cent in the Thompson-Okanagan and 14 per cent on Vancouver Island.

Among damage incidents caused by third‑party ground disturbance in 2025, contractors and professional workers accounted for around 69 per cent of damage incidents, while homeowners were responsible for about 21 per cent. The remaining incidents involved municipalities, utilities or other parties.

As contractors perform most excavation work in B.C., FortisBC continues to focus on engaging directly with them. In 2025, the company held nearly 50 training sessions for contractors and municipal crews across B.C., in addition to on-site outreach and ongoing education efforts.

"When proper planning happens upfront, including requesting and properly using BC 1 Call mapping information, damage incidents drop significantly," Nadison added. "That is why we work closely with contractors year-round through training sessions, site visits and ongoing conversations to help ensure safe digging practices are clearly understood and consistently applied."

Based on FortisBC's damage investigation data, approximately 90 per cent of gas line damage incidents are preventable when BC 1 Call is contacted in advance and safe digging practices are followed.

In 2025, around 55 per cent of damage incidents occurred when BC 1 Call was not contacted before digging. Of the remaining incidents, most involved situations where mapping information was not properly used or BC Gas Safety regulated digging practices, such as digging by hand to expose lines before using mechanized equipment, were not fully followed.

British Columbians rely on FortisBC to deliver safe and reliable energy every day. Preventing damage to underground infrastructure is a shared responsibility, and it starts with clicking or calling BC 1 Call before you dig.

For more information on safe digging practices, including how to request mapping information and understand service maps, visit fortisbc.com/digsafe.

Quotes

"As digging season begins, Safe Digging Month reinforces the one simple step that makes all the difference for safety and damage prevention in BC: completing your free BC 1 Call ticket before any ground disturbance. It's quick, easy, and increases critical protection to people, property, the environment, and essential services we all rely on." -- Donna Grant, president, BC 1 Call

"Landscaping and home improvement projects often involve deeper digging than people realize. Contacting BC 1 Call should be the first step in any project." -- Coreen Rodger Berrisford, executive director, BC Landscape & Nursery Association

"Identifying underground utilities before excavation work begins is a critical component of workplace safety. Planning ahead helps prevent avoidable incidents." -- Michael Paine, manager of prevention programs and services, WorkSafeBC

"Striking a gas line can cause serious injury, fire, or explosions, yet many British Columbians aren't aware of the risk. While calling BC 1 Call to locate the line is essential, those doing excavation must also know how to avoid damaging the line when it is exposed, and what to do if the line is hit." -- Ryan Hazlett, Leader, Incident Investigations, Technical Safety BC

Backgrounder: Safe digging in British Columbia

FortisBC's gas system delivers energy to homes, businesses, schools, hospitals and other critical facilities across British Columbia, and interruptions in service can be disruptive.

Anyone planning to dig or disturb the ground is required to contact BC 1 Call at least three business days before starting work. This is a free service.

Approximately 90 per cent of gas line damages are preventable when BC 1 Call is contacted in advance and safe digging practices are followed.

In 2025, FortisBC recorded around 760 incidents involving damage to underground gas lines.

Total number of incidents of damage to FortisBC gas lines continues to decline year over year: 1,034 in 2021; 896 in 2022; 844 in 2023; 779 in 2024; and 760 in 2025.

Common activities linked to damage include fence installation, irrigation work, tree planting, retaining wall construction, post-hole digging and grading.

In 2025, FortisBC held nearly 50 training sessions for contractors and municipal crews across B.C.

FortisBC maintains a dedicated team of damage prevention officers stationed throughout the province who respond to and investigate damage incidents.

FortisBC Energy Inc. is a regulated utility focused on providing safe, reliable and affordable energy, including natural gas and propane and continuing to acquire renewable and lower carbon energy, such as natural gas designated as Renewable Natural Gas. FortisBC Energy Inc. employs around 2,160 British Columbians and serves approximately 1,098,400 customers across British Columbia. FortisBC Energy Inc. owns and operates two liquefied natural gas storage facilities and approximately 51,700 kilometres of gas transmission and distribution lines. FortisBC Energy Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electricity and gas utility industry. FortisBC Energy Inc. uses the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc. For further information on FortisBC Energy Inc., visit fortisbc.com. For further information on Fortis Inc., visit fortisinc.com.

SOURCE FortisBC Energy Inc.

MEDIA CONTACT: Holly Harrison, Corporate communications advisor, FortisBC, Phone: 604-209-8031, Email: [email protected], fortisbc.com, @fortisbc, 24-hour media line: 1-855-FBC-NEWS or 1-855-322-6397