Small lifestyle changes can make a big and positive difference in the lives of animals and the health of the planet

The poll found many Canadians now recognize the importance of the interconnection between humans and animals. And the negative impact it has when ignored. Research shows the risk of zoonotic diseases like COVID-19 increases when animal welfare is jeopardized. In 2020, Canada received a failing grade in its animal protection laws from World Animal Protection's global team after assessing the animal welfare policies and legislation of 50 countries.

"Canadians play a key role in keeping our planet and its inhabitants healthy. The future health of our planet and how we all thrive relies heavily on the choices – both big and small – that we make today," says Colin Saravanamuttoo, Executive Director, World Animal Protection Canada.

In addition to eating less meat or opting to be a caring carnivore by choosing more humanely raised foods at the grocery store, Canadians can also commit to the following:

Choosing entertainment that doesn't exploit wildlife – as Canadians start to travel again, let's keep wildlife wild and free from cruelty by visiting true animal sanctuaries. Avoid harmful activities such as elephant riding, performing dolphins or tiger selfies.



Using your voice to influence government and corporations to do better by animals and the environment – hold newly elected officials accountable to their electoral promises about animal protection laws and climate change. Use buying power to support only those corporations that focus on the well-being of animals and the planet.

"I have always been an animal lover and the more I learned about how animals are treated, the more it changed my behaviour. I didn't become vegan overnight and not everyone will. It's lots of people making small compassionate decisions or taking action that creates change. Start by eating less meat or writing to your elected representatives about curbing the commercial wildlife trade and to stop live horse exports. It can be as simple as that to make a big difference for animals, people and the planet," says Jann Arden, World Animal Protection Canada Ambassador and Music Icon.

This World Animal Day, October 4, Ms. Arden is challenging Canadians to share on social media the small change they're making to improve the lives of animals and the planet. Using the hashtag #theworldcantwait and tagging @jannarden and @worldanimalprotectioncanada, Canadians can inspire others to do the same

To aid Canadians with the challenge, World Animal Protection Canada offers the following guides on their website on how to shop more humanely and how to be an animal-friendly tourist:

Learn what the most common food labels mean for farm animal welfare with our guide

Learn how to identify a true animal sanctuary with our animal-friendly travel guide

Last month, World Animal Protection Canada commissioned a bold, painted mural at one of Toronto's high-traffic intersections of Lakeshore Blvd. and Bathurst St. depicting a raging wildfire. The mural, painted by Astral media serves as a mobilizer and reminder to passersby of the devastating reality facing Canadians in their own backyard and around the world and why it's important to act now.

From our offices worldwide, including China, Brazil, Kenya, and Canada, we move the world to protect animals. Last year, we gave more than 220 million animals better lives through our campaigns that focus on animals in the wild, animals in disasters, animals in communities, and animals in farming. For more information visit www.worldanimalprotection.ca

