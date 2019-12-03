Small donations make a big difference as Canada celebrates 7th annual GivingTuesday

To inspire more Canadians to give, CanadaHelps has launched the #GiveALatte campaign this year. With a population of 37.5 million, if every Canadian donated $5 (the cost of a latte) this GivingTuesday, almost $190 million would be raised for Canadian charities.

"There's a misconception that only big donations matter or make a difference," says CanadaHelps CEO, Marina Glogovac. "But we have seen time and time again — from micro-donation campaigns to huge social movements — that many people working together can have a huge impact."

For those Canadians who can give a little bit more, CanadaHelps will add an extra $5 to donations of $25 or more made through CanadaHelps.org on GivingTuesday, up to a maximum of $20,000. Canadians can visit CanadaHelps.org and donate to any registered charity in Canada, including local charities across the country.

Canadians can also get involved in their local communities to raise money, volunteer, connect with charities, and build strong connections with those around them. Local events celebrating GivingTuesday are happening from coast to coast! According to a recent CanadaHelps survey, 91% of respondents prefer supporting local charities working in their community, while 76% of respondents said local charities were the type of organizations they most prefer to support.

"The amazing thing about GivingTuesday is the way it has been embraced by communities all over Canada," says Glogovac. "There are more than 40 grassroots civic movements across the country, and this year, we've partnered with 10 of them to help amplify their message." CanadaHelps is proud to partner with the civic movements in Nova Scotia, Vancouver, Calgary, Central Alberta, Guelph, Langley, Montreal, Toronto, Waterloo, and Victoria which are all collectives of volunteers and charities working in unique ways to promote giving within their communities.

Last year, more than 6 million Canadians participated in GivingTuesday and over 6,500 partners came together to celebrate the 6th annual GivingTuesday in Canada. Across Canada, more than $15 million was donated online on GivingTuesday, and CanadaHelps expects that Canadians will give generously again this year. Says Glogovac: "After the chaos and consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we hope that Canadians will join together on December 3rd to do some good and #GiveALatte."

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is celebrated annually after Black Friday and Cyber Monday and is a day dedicated to giving back. It's considered the opening day of the holiday giving season, and there are many ways to join the global movement, including making a financial donation, donating food, or volunteering. GivingTuesday is a day when Canadian charities, businesses, and individuals come together for one simple purpose—to celebrate and give generously.

About CanadaHelps

For charities, CanadaHelps builds effective and affordable fundraising technology, and provides free training and education so that all charities, regardless of size, have the capacity to increase their impact and succeed in the digital age. For Canadians, our website, www.canadahelps.org , provides a convenient, safe and trusted one stop destination for donating to (once, monthly, or gifts of securities), fundraising for, or learning about any charity in Canada. Founded in 2000 and itself a charity, CanadaHelps has raised over $1B for charities from more than 2 million donors.

