Small Businesses Taking Circular Economy Mainstream at The Furniture Flippers Show

Watch out Big Box stores and Online giants, savvy consumers now have a convenient alternative

OSHAWA, ON, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Just like you can find a fully renovated house, there are people that can fully renovate furniture and turn it into something you would love to own. It's called Furniture Flipping and its popularity continues to grow.

Architectural Digest has nicknamed the community "FlipTok" on TikTok,

#furnitureflip has 4.6B views on TikTok and has grown 23% compared to last year,

views on TikTok and has grown 23% compared to last year, As of July 2022, Facebook Marketplace furniture listings had increased 740% in Canada

#furnitureflip on Instagram saw growth of 29% for the same period

The community has primarily existed online, small businesses offering their finished products or renovation services independently of each other. The Furniture Flippers Show brings these small businesses together with their 100's of one of kind pieces for sale, and services to finish your own fixer upper. Prefer to do your own renovations? Leading global speciality product manufacturers Fusion Mineral Paint™, Annie Sloan™, WoodUbend and more are at the Show to provide products and demonstrations. Schedule details are available here.

"According to recent reports, most Canadians do not have a good understanding of the Circular Economy or how they may be able to help," said Debbie Wong, Founder of The Furniture Flippers Show. "A goal of the Show and its stakeholders is to expose Canadians to a great example of what the Circular Economy is and give them a realistic way to participate in it. Furniture flipping literally extends the lifecycle of furniture, eliminates waste, and doesn't require the supply chain of new furniture. We offer two days of furniture shopping that makes a difference."

Shopping as convenient as a Big Box Store, and faster than an Online Giant. The Furniture Flippers Show is running November 5 & 6 in Oshawa. Visit http://www.furnitureflippersshow.com

About The Furniture Flippers Show

The Industry's Premier Show is expanding across North America and has been requested overseas.

Our event was established to help small businesses, to grow the furniture flipping industry and the Circular Economy. We provide a platform for sales, exposure, business development and community building for all stakeholders. A place to showcase creations, services and products, connect buyers and create advocates.

SOURCE The Furniture Flippers Show

For further information: Media Contact: Debbie Wong, Founder, The Furniture Flippers Show, 289-892-5278, [email protected]