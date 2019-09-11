Small businesses deliver election priorities to federal parties

OTTAWA, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - With the federal election now officially under way, small business owners are calling on the federal parties to include measures that support economic growth in their platforms. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is delivering nearly 9,000 signed letters from small business owners across the country as it meets with major party leaders.

"Small business owners are an important voter demographic and they are already engaged in the coming election," said CFIB president Dan Kelly. "They want to see all parties put forward measures that address their biggest concerns around affordability, labour and financing. They're not asking for government handouts, but they are looking for careful consideration and common-sense."

In their letters to the federal parties' leaders, small business owners ask to them commit to:

Reducing the costs of hiring and training by lowering the EI rate for small firms or introducing an EI holiday for youth between the ages of 15 to 24

Addressing the growing tax burden by slowing down or halting additional CPP increases after 2019

Repealing the federal carbon tax and instead working with each province to find a way to address climate change that minimizes any negative impacts on small businesses

Making it as easy to sell a business to a family member as it is to a stranger

Cutting red tape in policies, guidelines and legislation, and improving government services

Supporting family-run small businesses by exempting spouses from the new income splitting rules

Reversing new rules on passive investment income

Putting in place a plan to balance the budget within the next five years

Earlier this summer, CFIB released its Small Business Platform with detailed policy recommendations on how these goals can be achieved. CFIB has presented its recommendations to MPs, Ministers and senior representatives from all major parties as they prepared their official election platforms, including recent meetings with Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

"Small business owners create jobs, support their communities and keep the Canadian economy running. It's time to listen to them and commit to measures that help them succeed. We look forward to a spirited campaign from all parties and will be watching closely to ensure that small business priorities are front and centre leading into Election Day," added Kelly. "CFIB will be there to make sure the next government makes good on their promises."

Small business owners can visit cfib.ca/election to sign the letter.

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 110,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

