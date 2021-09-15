Small businesses can now hire an expert HR team with HRdownloads' HelloHR

"We recognize that not every business has the resources or budget for an HR department," says Tony Boyle, CEO and Creative Director of HRdownloads. "Many organizations struggle with understanding their legislative obligations, especially through the pandemic, which put additional uncertainty and pressures on all businesses. With HelloHR, you are essentially hiring a team of HR professionals who will support you in building a solid HR foundation emphasizing legislative compliance at an entry-level cost. Let us do what we love, HR, so that you can get back to loving what you do!"

With HelloHR, clients partner with HRdownloads' team of HR experts to help them on their path to compliance. This includes receiving a customized HR plan based on their organization, core HR policies to ensure alignment with legislative and regulatory requirements, unlimited access to HR documentation, and a core legislative training bundle. HelloHR clients receive hands-on support through the entire process, reducing HR stress and returning time to their day.

About HRdownloads®:

HRdownloads® is built on the belief that HR is essential to the growth of any organization. Since 2008, we've provided unlimited solutions to the unlimited number of tasks that HR creates so that businesses can get back to what they love and do best.

For more information, visit www.hrdownloads.com.

SOURCE HRdownloads

For further information: Media Contact: Marketing Manager, HRdownloads®, Tel: 519-438-9763, E-mail: [email protected]

Related Links

hrdownloads.com

