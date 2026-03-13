CFIB survey finds overwhelming support for expanding Canada's energy capacity

TORONTO, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Small business owners across Canada are calling on governments to move quickly to strengthen the country's domestic energy supply, according to new preliminary data from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).

An overwhelming majority (90%) of small businesses say governments should prioritize increasing Canada's energy production and capacity to better support the economy and ensure businesses have reliable access to the energy they need to operate.

"Canada cannot continue to sit on the sidelines when it comes to developing our energy potential," said Dan Kelly, CFIB president. "It shouldn't take supply shocks and external threats to get governments moving on projects and policies that protect our economy. The best time to start was a decade ago. The next best time is today."

Two-thirds (68%) of small businesses say their energy costs have increased over the past year, adding pressure at a time when global events continue to create volatility in energy markets.

"When fuel costs rise, the entire supply chain feels it, and there aren't many small business owners who can absorb a prolonged spike in gas prices," added Kelly. "Governments need to make energy infrastructure a priority and get shovels in the ground as soon as possible."

Methodology

Preliminary results for the 2026 Energy Survey as of March 5 end of the day. The online survey is active since March 5, number of respondents = 1,230. For comparison purposes, a probability sample with the same number of respondents would have a margin of error of at most +/- 2.80%, 19 times out of 20.

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 103,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Independent Business (Toronto)

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Dariya Baiguzhiyeva, CFIB, 647-464-2814, [email protected]