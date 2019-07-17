Small Business Lending, Merchant Cash Advance & Fintech Conference Comes to Canada

A deBanked CONNECT event is coming to Canada on July 25, 2019 at the Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto

TORONTO, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ -- deBanked CONNECT is coming to Canada next week on July 25, 2019. The half-day event is geared towards the burgeoning small business lending, merchant cash advance, and fintech industries.

Executives from all over Canada have registered to attend and the agenda features an all-star lineup of speakers including tech titan and Clearbanc co-founder Michele Romanow. The topics range from sales to marketing to risk to compliance and more.

Kevin Clark, President of Toronto-based Lendified, will be presenting on behalf of the Canadian Lenders Association.

deBanked CONNECT founder Sean Murray said, "Canada's fintech industry has been on an upward trajectory for a long time. This is the perfect opportunity to learn more about what's happening on the business finance side, get inspired, network, and leave with some valuable takeaways to grow."

Previous deBanked CONNECT events have taken place in Miami and San Diego. The company also produces Broker Fair, the annual conference in New York City for commercial finance brokers. Every previous deBanked affiliated event has sold out, so don't wait until it's too late to register.

About deBanked CONNECT Toronto

deBanked CONNECT events are produced by Foinse, LLC, a Delaware, USA organization. Foinse is registered under Canadian GST/HST 700629710-RT0001. Prior events have been hosted in New York City, Miami, and San Diego. To learn more, email events@debanked.com or call 917-722-0808. Register for the event online at http://www.debankedcanada.com .

