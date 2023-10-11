SLG Home Buyer has helped over 50 Ontario homeowners sell their properties in 2023 despite market uncertainty

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - SLG Home Buyer has successfully purchased 58 residential properties in 2023, despite a downturn in the Canadian housing market, due to recent increases in the Bank of Canada benchmark rate. This has been achieved through the integration of a one-on-one evaluation process that pinpoints the needs of each individual seller, allowing SLG to provide them with custom-tailored solutions.

SLG Home Buyer is a private investment company that provides homeowners with an alternative solution to selling their house with a realtor. The process starts with an initial call during which a home-buying representative will evaluate the property and the needs of the seller. After a general background of the property has been collected, a home-buying specialist would then analyze local market trends and provide the seller with a cash offer in as little as 24 hours. All sellers would receive:

A sale without commissions or fees

The option to choose their own closing date (within 2 weeks to 6 months)

The ability to sell the property as-is without any renovations or staging required

The flexibility of SLG Home Buyers process is the key factor that has allowed the company to complete 58 purchases this year. Each seller has unique requirements that need to be addressed as shown in the following case example:

Just this year, a desperate homeowner called hours before the auction for his two-bedroom condo in Ajax, says Salvatore Galifi, co-founder of SLG. The owner was disabled and out of work for years, racking up $50,000 in high-interest credit card debt. The credit card company hired a lawyer to auction the condo at 12 p.m. the next day — the owner was calling at 8 p.m. the night before.

"If the property was auctioned off, the closing has to happen seven days after the auction, meaning the seller would be evicted from the property immediately after closing," Galifi says.

SLG provided the desperate seller with a zero-fee, firm offer, and contacted the lawyer representing the credit card company to cancel the auction. SLG gave the seller a 30-day closing, as well as an extra month to move his belongings and find a rental. SLG even sent members of the construction team to help him move.

