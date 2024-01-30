Sleepwear brand Petit Lem partners with West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation to donate pyjamas to families affected by cancer and blood disorders

MONTREAL, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Montreal-based baby and sleepwear brand Petit Lem announced its third annual partnership with West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation (WCK) to donate pyjamas to children and their families in British Columbia who are affected by cancer or blood disorders on Family Day this February 19, 2024.

Petit Lem is donating over 650 sets of pyjamas to children and families in B.C. to bring comfort to children during their treatment journey.

Over 130 children in B.C. are diagnosed with cancer every year, and one in three families find themselves dealing with housing, energy, or food insecurity within the first six months after their child's diagnosis. To let families know they're not alone, Petit Lem hopes to spread some love and coziness this Family Day.

"Partnering with Petit Lem has allowed us to provide comfort to families during the hardest time. WCK provides small things every day that make a big impact on kids and families navigating childhood cancer. A new pair of PJs might seem really small, but families tell us it brings joy and the awareness that we are with them every step of the way. We are not able to provide this infusion of support without the generosity of Petit Lem," said Shannon Hartwig, the Executive Director at WCK.

Petit Lem's pyjamas are made from premium quality materials that are gentle, soft on the skin, yet durable—offering a range of newborn, toddler, and adult essentials that are made from 100% organically grown cotton, free of chemicals, toxic pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers.

For more information, please visit wckfoundation.ca or petitlem.com . Petit Lem is available at petitlem.com and in stores at The Hudson's Bay and Clement.

About West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation

West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation (WCK) does the small things that make a big impact every day. They provide food, connection, resources, and mental health support for B.C. families navigating childhood cancer and blood disorders. WCK steps in where healthcare stops: they help families feel supported and heard through family-led programming. All WCK programs are delivered at no cost to families. Having established programs in 2019, WCK has supported over 350 families known to them and hundreds more in the hospital, bringing relief at a critical time.

About Petit Lem

Founded in 1992, Montreal-based baby and sleepwear brand Petit Lem designs premium quality products that are gentle, soft on the skin, yet durable. Available at top-tier retailers across North America and Europe, Petit Lem offers a range of newborn, toddler, and adult essentials that are made from 100% organically grown cotton, free of chemicals and toxic pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers.

