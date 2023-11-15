Sleepwear brand Petit Lem partners with the Canadian Premature Babies Foundation to donate newborn essentials across Canada

MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Montreal-based baby and sleepwear brand Petit Lem announced its partnership with the Canadian Premature Babies Foundation (CPBF) to donate newborn essentials to five major hospitals across Canada ahead of World Prematurity Day on November 17, 2023.

Petit Lem is donating 500 custom gift packages with premature-sized sets from its Preemie Layette collection to major hospitals in Calgary, Halifax, Montreal, Winnipeg and Toronto.

Petit Lem and the Canadian Premature Babies Foundation gift newborn essentials across Canada for World Prematurity Day. Post this

Petit Lem's Layette collection includes smaller-sized preemie pieces that are designed with NICU babies in mind. To ensure functionality and ease during those first few days for preemie babies, Petit Lem consulted with various NICU nurses to develop the pieces to fit their specific needs, like the front buttons used for easy adjustments with wires and diaper changes.

Approximately 30,000 babies are born prematurely every year in Canada, and the parents of these babies are at a higher risk of postpartum depression, anxiety, and PTSD. To let families know they are not alone, the CPBF offers peer and professional support to ensure parents gain confidence and feel prepared to care for their babies, both in the NICU and at home.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Petit Lem in creating gift packages for families in the NICUs across Canada. Having a baby in the NICU is a traumatic experience, and these gift packages offer a moment of comfort, assuring them they are not alone on this journey," said Fabiana Bacchini, Executive Director at the CPBF.

For families in the NICU, the first outfit is very important – as it shows that the baby is ready to leave the incubator to go to an open crib.

For more information, please visit canadianpreemies.org or petitlem.com . Petit Lem's Layette collection with preemie pieces is available at petitlem.com and in stores at The Hudson's Bay and Clement.

About Canadian Premature Babies Foundation

As a parent-led charity, the Canadian Premature Babies Foundation (CPBF) supports and educates families of babies born prematurely. CPBF provides education, support, and advocacy for Canada's preterm babies and their families. CPBF's goal is to build momentum by continuing to develop peer support programs, distribute helpful materials and resources to families and health care professionals, and investigate how it can better the lives and experiences of premature babies and their families.

About Petit Lem

Founded in 1992, Montreal-based baby and sleepwear brand Petit Lem designs premium quality products that are gentle, soft on the skin, yet durable. Available at top-tier retailers across North America and Europe, Petit Lem offers a range of newborn, toddler, and adult essentials that are made from 100% organically grown cotton, free of chemicals and toxic pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers.

Available for interviews

Fabiana Bacchini, Executive Director at CPBF

James DiMiele, Executive Vice-President of Petit Lem

SOURCE Groupe Lemur Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Chloe Essery | T: 647-274-4314, [email protected]