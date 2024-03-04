Sleep Country Sheds Light on the Impact of Daylight Saving Time on Sleep and Mental Health During Sleep Awareness Month

Launches the "Hour Back Pledge" and supports Canadian Mental Health Association to inspire Canadians to regulate their sleep habits during Daylight Saving Time.

TORONTO, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer is on a mission to highlight the powerful and transformative impact sleep has on one's physical and mental well-being, empowering Canadians to take active control of their health. As part of this initiative, Sleep Country released data from a new survey highlighting the impact of Daylight Saving Time on Canadian's sleep patterns and mental health. The survey reveals that 1 in 2 Canadians experience disruption to their sleep schedule when the clocks move forward for Daylight Saving Time causing stress, confusion and silly mistakes, with over 50% needing over a week to cope with the loss of an hour of sleep.

On March 10th, 2024 at 2 a.m., Canadians will set their clocks forward for daylight saving, resulting in the loss of one hour of sleep. For the first time in Canadian history, Sleep Country is launching the "Hour Back pledge", acknowledging the potential setback to Canadians' health and well-being, and to inspire them to proactively regulate their sleep habits during Daylight Saving Time. As part of the pledge, Sleep Country is dedicating the lost hour to its employees, by opening all retail stores, Distribution Centres and offices at each of their Brands across Canada an hour later than usual on Monday March 11th, 2024, allowing employees to reclaim their lost sleep.

As champions of sleep as an essential pillar of health and physical, mental and emotional wellbeing, Sleep Country Canada has partnered with the Canadian Mental Health Association to awaken Canadians to the transformative power of sleep. In line with this commitment, Sleep Country is donating $100,000 to the Canadian Mental Health Association to support mental health initiatives, emphasize the importance of sleep on overall well-being, and advocate for the adoption of healthy sleep habits by all Canadians. Canadian Mental Health Association's national office is also taking the Hour Back Pledge, inspired by Sleep Country's action to support wellbeing.

"As leaders in sleep for almost 30 years, we understand that sleep is critical for us to function mentally, physically and emotionally," said Stewart Schaefer, President and CEO, Sleep Country. "This March, we are proud to pioneer the 'Hour Back Pledge' in Canada, underscoring our commitment to advancing sleep health. However, this initiative transcends our organization, and we invite all Canadians to unite and join our nationwide petition to show business leaders that we all deserve quality sleep."

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Canada's most established and extensive community mental health organization in Canada, quality sleep is essential for preventing mental health issues, managing stress, processing emotions, and maintaining a balanced mood.

"Studies have shown that poor sleep negatively affects mental health," says Margaret Eaton, National CEO, Canadian Mental Health Association. "Restorative sleep helps prevent mental health problems, manage stress and process emotions"

Majority Canadians agree that a good night's sleep is important for their mental wellbeing, however research indicates that nearly two-thirds (64%) of Canadians aged 18-54 sleep less than 7 hours a day on average, falling short of the recommended hours of sleep as per the StatsCan Health Report1. Quality sleep emerges as a cornerstone for Canadians, playing a pivotal role in stress management, regulation of emotions and mood stabilization. Notably, 85% of Canadian respondents reported increased productivity at work when well-rested, with 90% experiencing improved concentration with consistent, restful sleep.

To help Canadians foster better sleep habits year-round, Sleep Country offers the expertise of sleep professionals and a range of sleep wellness solutions. With an understanding of the pivotal role sleep plays in overall health and well-being, Sleep Country remains dedicated to helping everyone achieve their best night's sleep, every night.

Learn more at www.sleepcountry.ca and join the petition at www.sleepcountry.ca/hourbackpledge

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer with a purpose to transform lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. Sleep Country operates under the retailer banners; Sleep Country Canada, Dormez-vous, the rest, Endy, Silk & Snow, Hush and most recently acquired, Casper Canada. The Company has omnichannel and eCommerce operations, including 303 corporate-owned stores and 19 warehouses across Canada. Recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2022 by Waterstone Human Capital, Sleep Country is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company actively invests in its sleep ecosystem, innovative products, world-class customer experience, communities and its people. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit ir.sleepcountry.ca.

About Canadian Mental Health Association

Founded in 1918, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is the most established, most extensive community mental health organization in Canada. Through a presence in more than 330 communities across every province and one territory, CMHA provides advocacy and resources that help to prevent mental health problems and illnesses, support recovery and resilience, and enable all Canadians to flourish and thrive. For more information, please visit www.cmha.ca .

_______________________________ 1 The Canadian 24-Hour Movement Guidelines recommend that adults aged 18 to 64 obtain 7 to 9 hours of good-quality sleep on a regular basis, with consistent sleep and wake times for health benefits. The sleep duration recommendation for adults aged 65 and older is 7 to 8 hours of sleep.

