First-of-its-kind partnership puts the spotlight on golf's underdog and delivers real advice from a trusted voice in the game

GUELPH, ON, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Sleeman - the Official Beer of Golf Canada - is proud to unveil a game-changing partnership that shifts the spotlight in golf away from the pros and towards the ones behind them. Just in time for the Canadian Open, the Canadian brew has teamed up with PGA Tour caddie and one of Canada's most respected voices in the game, Dave Markle. The first-of-its-kind partnership is designed to cut through the noise and get down to what really matters - recognizing the one who carries the game, and helping Canadians play better golf.

Sleeman Taps PGA Tour Caddie Dave Markle to Celebrate Golf’s Ultimate Real One (CNW Group/Sleeman Breweries)

"Behind every clutch shot is someone hauling clubs and bringing calm in the chaos. That someone? That's the caddie. Golf's ultimate real one," said Dana Brochu, Director, National Beer, Sleeman Breweries. "Sleeman has built its legacy as a genuine Canadian brand who firmly believes in celebrating real, down-to-earth people. To us, a real one is someone who shows up when it matters, tells it like it is and stays true to their word. No one embodies that spirit more than Dave Markle. His grounded outlook, unwavering work ethic, and genuine love for the game—and for life—make him the perfect ambassador for Sleeman as we continue raising a glass to the real ones, both on and off the course."

To kick off the partnership, Sleeman and Markle are getting straight to work. Their first initiative? Cleaning up Canada's golf game. This June, golfers are invited to submit a video to Sleeman of their swing or ask about any part of their game they're working on in exchange for personalized feedback from Markle himself - real advice from a real one. One lucky participant will even win the chance to play nine holes with Markle as their personal caddie.

Sleeman's partnership with Markle comes on the heels of a newly launched brand platform, 'Real Ones Know' that's all about creating a sense of community and recognition among everyday down-to-earth people to show them that Sleeman is on their side. It also marks Sleeman's fourth consecutive year as a proud partner of Golf Canada, with Sleeman Clear 2.0 returning as its Official Beer and activations at The Canadian Open. This year, fans can expect more than just beer tents—they'll get real golf insights and swing advice straight from one of the game's most trusted insiders.

"In golf, the moment you start trying to play like someone else, you lose what makes your game work," said Dave Markle. "The best players I've seen are the ones who know their game and trust it—tempo, mindset, the whole thing. It's not about being perfect; it's about being real. That's why I'm proud to team up with Sleeman. They're not trying to be anything they're not—and in this game, that kind of honesty goes a long way."

Looking to save a few strokes this season? Canadians 19 years of age and older can participate by sending a video of their swing or burning questions via direct message to Sleeman on Instagram. In return, a limited number of participants will receive a video back from Markle analyzing their swing or offering tips tailored to their game. For full details on how to enter and to learn more about Sleeman's partnership with Dave Markle, visit www.realonesknow.ca.

About Sleeman Breweries

Sleeman Breweries, based in Guelph, Ontario, is Canada's third-largest national brewer. Reopened in 1988 by John W. Sleeman using original family recipes dating back to 1834, the brewery blends historic craftsmanship with innovation. From pioneering clear bottles to launching a cream ale in a lager-dominated market, Sleeman has always done things differently. Today, Sleeman's brewmasters bring over 100 years of combined experience to crafting award-winning beers. A small-batch brewhouse drives continued innovation in styles and flavour, keeping alive the spirit of five generations of brewing tradition. Sleeman's portfolio includes top Canadian brands like Sleeman Original Lager, Sleeman Clear 2.0, Sleeman Clear 2.0 Lime, Sleeman Honey Blonde and Sleeman Zero+ Lager. For more information, visit www.sleeman.ca.

SOURCE Sleeman Breweries

MEDIA CONTACT: Natalie Tanz, [email protected], +1 (416) 803-6399