Sled Push for a Purpose: Join the 7th Annual Bold Athlete Sledathon to Spread Holiday Cheer

Partnering with the Owen Hart Foundation – The Christmas Project

This year, the Sledathon proudly partners with the Owen Hart Foundation (OHF) to support their impactful Christmas Project Initiative. The funds raised will bring the spirit of the holidays to families facing challenges, providing gifts, a Christmas tree, and groceries. Additionally, the initiative extends its reach to veterans in the Homes for Heroes housing program, delivering essential items to show our gratitude for their service.

By joining the Sledathon, you're not just pushing a weighted sled—you're pushing for hope, warmth, and joy during the holiday season.

Sledathon Event Details

What: Push weighted sleds, challenge yourself, and make a direct impact on your community.

Push weighted sleds, challenge yourself, and make a direct impact on your community. How: Teams of 4–10 people will complete as many 30-yard sled reps as possible in 30 minutes. Sponsors, including Bold Athlete, will donate $1 for every sled rep completed, with proceeds supporting the OHF Christmas Project.

Teams of 4–10 people will complete as many 30-yard sled reps as possible in 30 minutes. Sponsors, including Bold Athlete, will donate for every sled rep completed, with proceeds supporting the OHF Christmas Project. When: Monday, December 9 – Sunday, December 15, 2024

Where: Bold Athlete Gym, Father David Bauer Arena (2424 University Dr NW, Calgary )

Last year, with only five sponsors, each contributing $1 per sled rep, the event raised an incredible $14,000. With more participants and sponsors, we can reach new heights this year.

Ways to Get Involved

Register a Team for the Sledathon

Foster team spirit and give back by signing up a team of 4–10 participants. Email [email protected] for scheduling information and to register your team. You can also go to Bold Athlete via Instagram and hit the link in the Bio, or visit the Bold Athlete website and select the Sledathon Link. Become an Official Sponsor

Join as a sponsor by pledging $1 (or more) per sled rep completed during the event. Over the course of the week, sets typically range between 1,000–1,500. Contribute Gift Baskets for Participant Giveaways

Donate products or services for daily giveaways to participants. It's a great way to highlight your business while supporting a worthy cause. Make a Direct Donation

Want to give back for the holidays this year? Rather than donating your money to a multinational charity, support a local organization 'pulling' its weight and making a difference right here in your own back yard. Support the OHF Christmas Project directly by sending donations to [email protected] . Tax receipts are available for all contributions. Volunteer Your Time or Donate Non-Perishable Food

Assist with OHF initiatives, including veteran food drives, or donate non-perishable food items to make a difference in the lives of those who served. There will be bins at Bold Athlete if you would like to donate any food items.

Why Your Support Matters

The Bold Athlete Sledathon isn't just about fitness—it's about community. Every sled rep completed, every donation made, and every volunteer hour helps ensure no family or veteran is left behind this holiday season. Your support not only makes a tangible impact but also highlights your business's dedication to giving back.

Let's Make 2024 the Most Impactful Sledathon Yet!

Together, we can break records and bring holiday joy to even more families and veterans in need. Join us in for the 7th Annual Bold Athlete Sledathon Charity Fundraising Event and help us be a part of a tradition that changes lives.

Visit: www.boldathlete.com

SOURCE BOLD Athlete

For more information or to get involved, please contact Simon Docherty: Email: [email protected]