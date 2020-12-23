SLE Synergy Announces Non-brokered Private Placement of Common Shares

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - SLE Synergy Ltd. (CSE: SLE) ("SLE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 29,545,556 million common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.873 per Common Shares to raise total proceeds of up to $2,579,327 (the "Offering").

All Common Shares issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the closing date of the Offering in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Completion of the Offering is subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering primarily for general corporate and working capital purposes.

About SLE Synergy

SLE's operations are based out of Singapore, with its primary business being to provide one-stop turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction management solutions that range from consultancy and design, to the construction of projects involving high technology production facilities, primarily in Singapore and mainland China. SLE is also developing its waste management services division in Shanghai, China, which focuses on converting waste into organic compost.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities being referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States (U.S.) Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the U.S. or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

