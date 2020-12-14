SLC Management Wins Pensions & Investments Best Places To Work In Money Management Award

Strong focus on people and culture earns firm top recognition

WELLESLEY, Mass., Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - SLC Management, the $198 billion institutional alternative asset management business of Sun Life Financial, is pleased to announce it was listed among asset managers in the Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work In Money Management Awards. Presented by Pensions & Investments (P&I), the global news source of money management, the ninth-annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry. This is the first year that SLC Management participated, following the amalgamation of their affiliate brands in June 2019.

"In this very unusual year, we learned again that employers that consider the overall wellbeing of their employees are regarded well. The best employers in 2020 are those that have stepped up with policies and practices to support and protect employees' physical and emotional health, while continuing to keep the focus on clients' needs," said P&I Editor Amy B. Resnick. "Our surveys found that the employers on the list were likely to work hard to sustain their corporate cultures, even during times of pandemic lockdowns and continuing to work from home in many cases."

In the publication's results, employee survey responses highlight the firm's lauded culture, in which individuals indicated their trust and confidence in senior management, while also feeling their leaders cared for and respected them. They also gave SLC Management top scores for role satisfaction and work environment.

"We're very honored that SLC Management has been recognized by P&I as a best place to work," said Steve Peacher, President, SLC Management. "Great people like to work with other great people, and that's been one of our mottos since our inception six years ago. Our focus on culture paired with our deep expertise have allowed us to hire and retain exceptional talent, which in turn has been the catalyst for our success – we've more than tripled our AUM goal and we continue to grow, and that's representative of the teams we currently have in place."

The survey results also recognize SLC Management's commitment to work-life balance, where employees gave top points to the company for caring about their health, wellbeing and personal needs.

Today, SLC Management continues to foster a caring and collaborative work environment for employees. Amidst the global pandemic, the firm recently implemented several approaches to help ensure its teams had company-wide health and wellness support while navigating the challenges of a virtual work environment. Some key initiatives include:

Continue to enhance the work from home model, and providing employees with increased flexibility, time-off and home office support. This summer, SLC Management implemented half-day and meeting-less Fridays to allow employees space and time to catch up and recharge

Provide mental health and wellness resources to help with anxiety and other mental or physical health concerns

Introduced the Bright Horizons caregiver support program, which provides employees a variety of resources and tools to assist with at-home care of family members

Taking bold action on diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) by forming the SLC Management Allies Acting for Change, along with partnerships with Bottom Line, Invest In Girls, The Diversity Project and Career Edge

Introduced new mentorship and volunteer opportunities that allow employees to make a difference in their communities

Invested in new technology to better support employees and our clients

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees. For more information visit https://www.bestplacestoworkmm.com/process.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2020 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2020 .

