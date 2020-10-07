Slate Strengthens Capital Raising Team with Appointment of Molly Mahoney

Mahoney joins from JLL where she was a Managing Director on the Funds Advisory team. Prior to that, she held Vice President positions at Shelter Rock Capital Advisors and Heller Advisory. Mahoney earned her Bachelor of Arts degree magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania.

"We are delighted to welcome Molly to our capital raising team, particularly as Slate continues to build ample capital to deploy opportunistically during this time," said Blair Welch, Founding Partner. "Molly brings more than a decade of experience working directly with institutional investors and managing working relationships with pensions, endowments and foundations. She will be a terrific addition as Slate continues scaling its presence in the US market."

Slate manages an array of private equity funds and publicly-listed investment vehicles deploying both opportunistic and value-add strategies to deliver superior returns for investors. The firm closed its third European real estate fund at a hard-cap of €250 million in April of 2020. The following month, Slate announced a new special situations strategy to provide transitional capital for Canada's real estate industry disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Slate Asset Management is a leading real estate-focused alternative investment platform with approximately $6.5 billion in assets under management. Slate is a value-oriented manager and a significant sponsor of all of its private and publicly traded investment vehicles, which are tailored to the unique goals and objectives of its investors. The firm's careful and selective investment approach creates long-term value with an emphasis on capital preservation and outsized returns. Slate is supported by exceptional people, flexible capital and a demonstrated ability to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.

