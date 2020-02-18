SLANG Worldwide's District Edibles Launches New Line of THC-Infused Sour Gummies

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - SLANG Worldwide Inc. ( CNSX: SLNG ), (Frankfurt: 84S), ("SLANG" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods company with a diversified portfolio of popular brands, today announced that its District Edibles brand has expanded its popular cannabis-infused gummies category with a new line of sour flavors.

District Edibles Gummies are offered in a variety of flavors, both original and sour. (CNW Group/SLANG WORLDWIDE) District Edibles Chocolates are available in Orange Chocolate, Cookies & Cream and Roasted Espresso. (CNW Group/SLANG WORLDWIDE) District Edibles (CNW Group/SLANG WORLDWIDE)

The addition of reformulated sours to the existing District Edibles portfolio of gummies and chocolates further diversifies SLANG's position across the edibles category, offering new choices to consumers. These additional products provide the Company with new revenue streams in a previously untapped product segment in the edibles category, while building on already-established brand recognition.

The sour gummies are available in a variety of delicious flavors, Sour Peach, Sour Lime, and Sour Apple. Each sour gummy contains 10 mg of THC. The product is sold in a discreet, child-resistant, 10-piece blister pack.

District Edibles is a popular cannabis edibles brand first launched in 2017 and now sold in multiple U.S. states. According to BDS Analytics 2019 sales data, District Edibles was a Top 10 performing brand in the gummies category in Nevada, Colorado, and California. The newly reformulated sour flavors are expected to build on this brand recognition and market success by appealing to consumers with different taste preferences.

District Edibles also manufactures and distributes THC-infused chocolate in three flavors: Orange Chocolate, Cookies and Cream and Roasted Espresso. In addition to chocolates and sour gummies, District Edibles continues to offer its original flagship product, District Gummies, which are available in a range of flavors.

"New District Edibles flavors bring further diversity to our brand portfolio, as we continue to expand our offerings to the market," said SLANG CEO Peter Miller. "Consumers love the discreet and compact gummy format. The use of blister packaging, in District Edibles, ensures that the product form and dose stay consistent in any environment a customer may encounter."

All District Edibles products are hand-mixed in small batches to ensure a consistent flavor and dose in every batch. High-quality ingredients result in a low-fat, low-sugar and gluten-free product containing less than 10 calories per serving. The use of fully-activated cannabis oil ensures that your body is able to fully absorb the active cannabinoids without any after-taste.

Sour gummies will be available beginning in late February in Colorado, with distribution expected to expand into other selected states across the SLANG network throughout the year.

About SLANG Worldwide Inc.

SLANG Worldwide Inc. is a global leader in the cannabis CPG sector with a diversified portfolio of popular brands distributed across the United States. The Company specializes in acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands as well as launching innovative new brands to seize global market opportunities. SLANG is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol SLNG and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 84S. For more information, please visit www.slangww.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the distribution footprint and product categories of the District Edibles brand.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of SLANG at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to regulatory risks, changes in laws, resolutions and guidelines, market risks, concentration risks, operating history, competition, the risks associated with international and foreign operations and the other risks identified under the headings "Risk Factors" in SLANG's final long form prospectus dated January 17, 2019 and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018, each as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. SLANG is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE SLANG WORLDWIDE

For further information: Media inquiries: [email protected]; Investor inquiries: [email protected]

