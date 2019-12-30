SLANG Worldwide Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - SLANG Worldwide Inc. ( CNSX: SLNG ), (Frankfurt: 84S), ("SLANG" or the "Company"), a global leader in the cannabis consumer packaged goods sector with a vast portfolio of popular brands distributed in over 2,600 stores across the United States, today announced that Jeremy Heidl has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors.

Jeremy Heidl has served as a director of SLANG since July of this year. He was a co-founder of Organa Brands and its predecessor, O.penVAPE.

"After a decade working in the regulated cannabis industry, and the successful acquisition and integration of Organa Brands into SLANG, I am happy to announce my retirement," said Jeremy Heidl. "I am incredibly proud of the team and culture we've built through the years, which continues to this day. I remain fully supportive of the SLANG team and look forward to their continued execution of their strategic vision. The future of SLANG is bright."

"Jeremy has been a true pioneer and innovator within the legal cannabis industry since its inception," said SLANG CEO and Chairman of the Board, Peter Miller. "We thank him for his contributions over the years and wish him the best."

About SLANG Worldwide Inc.

SLANG Worldwide Inc. is a global leader in the cannabis CPG sector with a vast portfolio of popular brands distributed in over 2,600 stores across the United States. The Company specializes in acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands as well as launching innovative new brands to seize global market opportunities. SLANG is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol SLNG and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 84S. For more information, please visit www.slangww.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of SLANG at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to regulatory risks, changes in laws, resolutions and guidelines, market risks, concentration risks, operating history, competition, the risks associated with international and foreign operations and the other risks identified under the headings "Risk Factors" in SLANG's final long form prospectus dated January 17, 2019 and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018, each as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. SLANG is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

