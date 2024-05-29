SKYY® Vodka Embraces Every "Y?" with New Global Campaign Shot by Nadia Lee Cohen and motion directed by Charlie Denis

True to its inventive DNA, SKYY® Vodka's new campaign, launching globally this month, encourages individuals to disrupt the mundane and spark the unexpected

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- SKYY® Vodka, born in San Francisco in 1992, today launches its new global campaign, "Embrace Every Y," shot by renowned photographer Nadia Lee Cohen and motion directed by Charlie Denis. Inspired by the SKYY name itself, the campaign uses the brand's iconic extra "Y" as a unique invitation to challenge conformity and embrace unexpected ways to enjoy every moment. The new work, rolling out in May 2024, is a nod to SKYY's founder, who was a true inventor never content with accepting the status quo. SKYY is at its best when it pioneers its own style, and with the new campaign, the brand sets out to embrace its bold creativity once again.

To bring to life SKYY's vivacious and creative spirit, the brand partnered with artist, photographer and filmmaker Nadia Lee Cohen, with motion direction by Charlie Denis. Thanks to Nadia's timeless vision, the campaign features a visual aesthetic and bold imagery reflecting SKYY's golden age, with unexpected visuals that beckon the audience to immerse themselves in the enchanting, cinematic world. The creative highlights seven different scenes: from lively house parties to pulsating clubs, from outdoor chillouts to intimate indoor conversations. In each scene, the audience is drawn in with a "Y?" question, one that aims to inspire those who disrupt conformity by sparking the unexpected.

"After successfully relaunching SKYY® Vodka globally over the past two years, we've seen high rates of recruitment and consideration thanks to our exceptional quality," said Raul Gonzalez, Global Managing Director for Spirits at Campari Group. "The next step for us is to focus on building brand love with our consumers. The campaign is meant to exemplify their passion for elevating the ordinary and living life to the fullest - a value SKYY shares. We look forward to welcoming more people into the world of SKYY by embracing the bold, vibrant spirit the brand was born with."

SKYY® Vodka was founded in 1992 through the imaginative thinking of serial entrepreneur and inventor Maurice Kanbar. SKYY turned the industry on its head by being one of the first vodka brands to introduce a state-of-the-art quadruple-distilled, triple-filtration process to create the smoothest vodka with the fewest impurities. True to the brand's innovative origins, SKYY is a vodka made differently, and aims to inspire individuals to deliberately challenge the status quo. Today, SKYY is seeing promising momentum, with positive organic growth in 2023, driven by success in international markets.

The "Embrace Every Y" campaign was developed in collaboration with New York-based creative agency SMALL, featuring the support of DMB productions. Says Luca Pannese, executive creative director of agency SMALL, "We set out to create a world SKYY could own: effortlessly cool, real, sensual, and fun. Every detail is meticulously crafted, from the foam on each espresso martini, to the shining disco ball, to the beautifully detailed fingernails. With this campaign we hope to attract not just observers, but participants, fully immersed in each moment of life."

The "Embrace Every Y" campaign will launch first in the United States of America and Canada, backed by a comprehensive marketing strategy that incorporates digital assets, including 15 and 6 second videos, stills, and GIFs to be amplified through OLV, paid social, and search across channels including You Tube, Hulu, Facebook, and Instagram. Asset roll out in other global markets will follow.

About SKYY® Vodka

SKYY® Vodka was born in San Francisco in 1992 and is steeped with the innovative and progressive spirit of California. Conceived by a first-generation American inventor looking to create the world's smoothest vodka, SKYY revolutionized vodka quality with its proprietary quadruple-distillation and triple-filtration process. Breaking the mold again in 2019, SKYY began making its vodka with water enhanced by minerals, including Pacific Minerals sourced from the San Francisco Bay Area, and filtering through California Limestone for more character and fresher tasting cocktails. Like many things that originate in San Francisco, SKYY's forward-thinking mindset and inclusive values fueled its growth from a tiny startup into what it is today. To learn more, visit SKYY.com.

About Campari Group

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities.

Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Grand Marnier, Espolòn, Courvoisier, Wild Turkey and Appleton Estate.

The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas.

Campari Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses.

Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari Group operates in 23 production sites worldwide and has its own distribution network in 26 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,900 people.

The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

