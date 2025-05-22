Skywork Launches Skywork Super Agents Globally: The "AI-Powered Office Suite" Built on Deep Research

The launch of Skywork Super Agents revolutionizes traditional office software - heralding the dawn of the "AI Office Agent" era.

Available immediately, users worldwide can now register and access the platform without requiring any invitation code.

• Global official website: https://skywork.ai

5 Modes, One Click—Get 8 Hours of Work Done in Just 8 Minutes

As a working professional, you have surely felt this: 60% of your time is eaten up by drafting complex materials. You are stuck compiling endless research reports, summaries, data sheets, and presentations—cycling through "final versions," "truly final versions," and "absolutely final versions." You have burned the midnight oil too often, with no time left to create real value.

Those days are over. Introducing Skywork Super Agents—the pioneer in "AI Office Agents." With 5 expert-level agents and 1 general agent, it supercharges your content creation, delivering instantly high-quality, ready-to-use materials you can trust.

Unlike other AI agents which offer broad functionality but lack specialized depth, Skywork Super Agents have built a vertically specialized system consisting of "5 expert agents" and "1 general agent."

5 Expert Agents . Each specializes in generating professional documents (Docs), PowerPoint slides, Excel sheets, podcasts, and webpage content. Among these, documents, slides, and sheets—often called the "Office Trio"—are the most essential tools for professionals, forming the core of platforms like Microsoft Office and Google Workspace. Skywork's three Office-focused agents integrate OpenAI Deep Research-level capabilities, delivering expert-grade, consultancy-level, and research-ready outputs. Meanwhile, the webpage and podcast agents cater to the dynamic needs of the digital age, offering engaging and meaningful content formats. All five expert agents are designed for real-world office and academic scenarios, providing users with tailored, high-quality content.

Therefore, Skywork Super Agents empower users across industries to create trustworthy, editable, and ready-to-use content, transforming AI's role from a mere assistant into a true productivity partner!

Deep Research + Office Trio: Skywork's Two Core Competencies

The centerpiece of this launch is Skywork Super Agents' three flagship AI agents: Documents, Slides, and Sheets.

First, Documents. Modern users confront increasingly sophisticated and varied writing needs, spanning industry research, competitive analysis, product roadmaps, academic papers, business plans, marketing collateral, and creative copywriting. These cross-disciplinary demands - bridging business strategy, academic rigor, and marketing impact - require content that combines expert-level precision, innovative thinking, and immediate applicability.

To meet these needs, Skywork has integrated advanced deep research capabilities into its "Documents" agent. The company has independently developed a deep research model that enables intelligent information retrieval, leveraging the model's advanced reasoning and deep thinking abilities to enhance both the scope and depth of searches while boosting efficiency. Through reinforcement learning, the model's search capabilities are further generalized, ensuring high-quality source information for user-generated content. Skywork delivers deep research performance on par with OpenAI's, at just 40% of the cost.

Skywork's deep research agent framework scored 82.42 on the GAIA benchmark, outperforming OpenAI Deep Research and Manus to claim the top spot (data as of May 10, 2025).[1]

On SimpleQA, Skywork achieved a score of 94.5, surpassing the current state-of-the-art (SOTA).[1]

Compared to OpenAI's Deep Research, the research reports generated by Skywork's "Documents" agent feature a more diverse range of data visualizations, including bar charts, histograms, line graphs, pie charts, radar plots, and data tables. These elements are presented in a visually engaging and dynamic format within Skywork-generated reports.

For example, we task Skywork Super Agents with creating an industry research report: "I'm planning to launch a tech company specializing in wearable health monitors for pets. Could you generate a comprehensive industry report on the pet care market, with as many visual charts and data insights as possible?"

("I am currently interested in wearable devices for pets. Please generate a market growth and industry research report on the pet wearable device market. The report should include key trends, growth drivers, and challenges in the industry, with supporting data wherever possible. Please also include visualizations including line graphs, bar charts, timeling charts and radar charts to illustrate the key findings and trends. The chart's color scheme should primarily feature a blue-green palette. The design should have a unified tone and a modern feel.")

Not limited to "Documents," Skywork's "Slides" agent also harnesses deep research capabilities. Following comprehensive searches and analysis, it produces both accurate and visually impressive content. Every presentation fact and data point is source-verifiable, while the slides themselves boast engaging designs, refined aesthetics, and dynamic effects. The slides support online editing and export to both PPTX and PDF formats.

For instance, when we task Skywork Super Agents with creating a tourism marketing presentation for Iceland highlighting its natural attractions - "Please generate a slide deck on Iceland's tourism marketing, focusing on promoting Iceland's natural attractions", it immediately generates a professional slide deck. With just a click on the top-right "Edit" button, we can freely customize all content.

Skywork's "Sheets" agent also supports deep research. It can perform descriptive or inferential statistics based on user-uploaded data tables and generate statistical charts. It is also adept at creating various "template" or "summary" tables. The generated tables can not only be viewed online but also exported as offline documents in XLS format.

For example, we upload - "Please analyze the correlation between product sales and discounts for the three products based on the past 8 weeks of sales data provided in the attachment. It would be great if you could generate visual charts for better understanding." Skywork Super Agents clearly outlines the tasks and generates the corresponding charts as requested.

To give back to the developer community, Skywork has made its deep research agent framework open-source, now available for download on Hugging Face. Additionally, Skywork has integrated its document, slide, and sheet generation capabilities into the MCP for developers.

Webpages, Podcasts & Multimedia: Skywork Super Agents' Multimodal Generation Makes It an All-in-One Powerhouse

Skywork Super Agents is not just an "AI-powered Office," but also a versatile expert in multimodal content creation. It transcends single-format limitations, extending generation capabilities to webpages, podcasts, and multimedia, and offering a one-stop content creation ecosystem.

The "Webpages" agent can quickly create well-structured, highly interactive professional websites based on user needs. From e-commerce pages to personal blogs, from informational displays to functional websites—no complex coding required. It brings creative visions to life effortlessly.

Skywork's "Podcasts" agent can generate logically compelling and engaging scripts from just a simple sentence. Building on these scripts, the agent leverages voice synthesis technology to produce high-quality audio with diverse vocal tones. Currently, Skywork supports English podcast generation, with Chinese and other languages coming soon.

Additionally, Skywork's "General" agent integrates multiple MCPs, including image generation, video generation, music composition, and voice synthesis. The agent can instantly convert text into polished videos with seamless editing, complete with automatically matched background music and effects. From promotional videos and educational content to creative short films, audiobooks, and illustrated books, it handles all content types effortlessly.

Smart, Reliable, and Knowledge-Enriched: Ingenuity in the Design of Skywork Super Agents

Skywork Super Agents not only delivers top-tier generative AI capabilities but also pushes the boundaries of user experience. The product and design teams have infused the platform with multiple innovations, making these agents smarter, more reliable, and knowledge-enriched, and transforming them into truly useful, trustworthy, and intuitive AI agents.

Smart | Automated Request Clarification

Industry pain point: Jumping into execution without fully understanding requirements

The AI Agent sector has been grappling with "blind execution" during its development. Many AI Agent products demonstrate inadequate semantic parsing of prompts, implicit requirements, and application scenarios when processing user instructions. Relying solely on surface-level keyword extraction, they hastily initiate tasks, failing to discern users' underlying intent and leading to contextually irrelevant outputs. Sometimes they even misinterpret core instructions—ultimately delivering outputs that completely fall short of users' expectations.

Smarter tasks begin with smarter inputs. Skywork Super Agents doesn't just respond—it truly "listens." Breaking away from vague prompt execution, it pioneers the "Clarification Card" feature. Before initiating tasks, it inquires about users' objectives, context, and constraints by having them complete fill-in-the-blank and multiple-choice questions. It then generates a "To-do list" for users to double-confirm, ensuring precision from the very start.

Leaving no critical checkpoint unchecked, Skywork Super Agents precisely understands users' real needs before generating content. This guarantees stronger control over key actions, so that the output could better align with expectations.

Reliable | Traceable Sources

Industry pain point: Data based on AI hallucinations—unreliable results

AI hallucination has become a critical pain point in the industry's development. Some AI systems, lacking rigorous mechanisms to verify the authenticity of knowledge, frequently fabricate data out of thin air. They quickly produce seemingly complete results, though these outputs are often riddled with misinformation and false claims—severely undermining their credibility and reliability.

Skywork Super Agents tackles this problem with its "source tracing" feature. Every piece of content generated its Documents, Slides, and Sheets agents comes with clearly traceable references, allowing users to verify information directly from its original context. This level of transparency is critical for professionals who need to defend their viewpoints, researchers pursuing precision, and students who must cite reliable sources. With Skywork Super Agents, users can create and deliver content with confidence—no second-guessing content validity. The output isn't just usable; it is ready to trust and deploy from the start!

Knowledge-Enriched | Building a Personal Knowledge Base

Industry pain point: No accumulation of materials and results

Similar to NotebookLM, Skywork Super Agents allows users to build their "personal knowledge bases." Users can upload files in various formats—PDF, DOC, PPT, XLS, and more—as well as audio recordings or URL links. Each knowledge base supports up to 50 documents. Additionally, users can create multiple personal knowledge bases, the content of which can be used to generate documents, slides, sheets, web pages, and podcasts.

This feature enables users to quickly generate content from existing materials and effortlessly reuse knowledge they've accumulated—streamlining research, boosting efficiency, and creating a smarter, continuously evolving workspace.

The launch of Skywork Super Agents marks a pivotal leap in AI technology—from single-function tool development to productivity empowerment across all scenarios. Beyond delivering a "what-you-think-is-what-you-get" intelligent experience, it establishes new technical benchmarks that drive industry-wide innovation across model optimization, tool integration, and scenario adaptation. This progress incentivizes enterprises to increase AI-related investments, subsequently activating the upstream/downstream of the industry chain and accelerating the development of a thriving, symbiotic AI ecosystem.

Let's try it now!

Skywork Super Agents:

• Global official website: https://skywork.ai

• Deep research agent open-source address: https://github.com/SkyworkAI/DeepResearchAgent

• MCP address: https://mcp.so/server/skywork-super-agents/Skywork-ai

Note: [1] https://huggingface.co/spaces/gaia-benchmark/leaderboard, ranked #1 on May 10, 2025, refer to the article on Kunlun Wanwei Group's official account https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/5vqrIevfZRWULzTwtHK7nQ

