SKYWAY AND TOBIQUE FIRST NATION ESTABLISH PARTNERSHIP IN ATLANTIC CANADA - MOSKWƎN-WAY

TOBIQUE FIRST NATION, NB, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Skyway Canada is pleased to announce that it has formed a partnership with the Tobique First Nation (Neqotkuk), called Moskwǝn-Way. Under this partnership, Skyway will collaborate with the Tobique First Nation to provide first-class scaffold access solutions, as well as swing stage and shoring services to Industrial and Commercial customers in and around New Brunswick.

This partnership is a major milestone for Skyway, as it is one of only a few partnerships with an Indigenous community in Atlantic Canada, and it is Skyway's first Indigenous partnership in the region. As a Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR) Committed member of the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCAB), Skyway is committed to reconciliation, which means its corporate vision involves creating long-term relationships with local and Indigenous communities. With this partnership, Skyway plans to create and sustain long-term employment opportunities as well as provide socio-economic opportunities for the Tobique First Nation community.

One of the first projects undertaken by Moskwǝn-Way will be servicing the Narrows Dam. Built on the Tobique River, this hydroelectric dam acts as its powerhouse with a capacity of 20MW, generating power to the region. The dam is located near the intersection of the Tobique River and Wolastoq River in New Brunswick.

"We are excited to develop Moskwǝn-Way and to be collaborating with our partners from the Tobique First Nation Development team. We are proud to announce the beginning of our first renewable energy project at the NB Power Tobique Generating Station where we currently have Local 1386 trained and skilled labour professionals from the Tobique First Nation erecting access scaffolding for project work at the facility." - Randy Brown, Regional Manager of Skyway's Atlantic Region.

"We're pleased to work with an experienced and reputable organization like Skyway Canada to develop our band-owned company and train our community members with the skills to do the work. Strategic partnerships like Moskwǝn-Way are prime examples of how industry and indigenous communities can work together for mutual economic benefit." - Chief Ross Perley, Tobique First Nation.

"Tobique Narrows Dam with NB Power is just the beginning of a strategic partnership between Skyway and the Tobique First Nation to drive economic equity and labour opportunities across Atlantic Canada." - John Grassa, President of Skyway Canada.

About Tobique First Nation

Based in New Brunswick, Canada, Tobique First Nation (Neqotkuk) is one of six Wolastoqiyik Nation reserves in the province, with a population of approximately 2,500 people. The Tobique First Nation aims to provide strong governance, while advancing its education and providing employment opportunities for the next seven generations. Learn more at tobiquefirstnation.ca

About Skyway Canada

Skyway Canada is a premier multi-service provider offering trusted solutions in Scaffolding, Swing Stage, Shoring, Insulation, Abatement, Fireproofing, Coatings, Rope Access, Project Management, and Digital Services for the Industrial, Commercial, and Institutional Construction and Maintenance sectors across Canada. Learn more at skywaycanada.ca

SOURCE Skyway Canada Limited

For further information: Media Contact: Dean Dancey, 587-337-3154