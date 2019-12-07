SkyTrain strike to begin with full shutdown on Tuesday

BURNABY, BC, Dec. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Job action by SkyTrain employees will begin on Tuesday morning with a full withdrawal of services, CUPE 7000 President Tony Rebelo said today.

CUPE 7000 issued 72-hour strike notice yesterday after four days of mediated talks with the BC Rapid Transit Company (SkyTrain) and no significant progress made on key issues. The system shutdown will begin on Tuesday at 5 a.m. Normal service will resume on Friday at 5 a.m.

"We understand that this is a massive action that will cause a great deal of inconvenience to our passengers, which is why we hope we can still reach an agreement before Tuesday morning," said Rebelo.

"We have been either at the table or in mediation for almost 50 days now, so it's time to get a deal done."

CUPE 7000 represents approximately 900 SkyTrain workers who provide service as SkyTrain attendants and control operators as well as administration, maintenance, and technical staff. The last contract expired on August 31, 2019.

The last SkyTrain strike was a single day shutdown more than twenty years ago.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Tony Rebelo, CUPE 7000, President, 604.671.9155; Dan Gawthrop, CUPE Communications Representative, 604.999.6132

