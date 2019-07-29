Skylon Growth & Income Trust Confirms Merger Details

TSX Symbols: SKG.UN, CGAA

TORONTO, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Further to its press release dated July 3, 2019, Skylon Growth & Income Trust (the "Fund") (TSX: SKG.UN) announces that it will merge with CI First Asset Global Asset Allocation ETF (the "ETF") after the close of business on Friday, August 9, 2019 (the "Effective Date"). The newly-established ETF has filed a final prospectus dated July 19, 2019 with the securities regulatory authorities of all of the provinces and territories of Canada.

In connection with the merger, each unit of the Fund will be exchanged, on a tax-deferred basis, for units of the ETF (TSX: CGAA) at an exchange ratio calculated by dividing the net asset value ("NAV") per unit of the Fund, as determined at the close of business on Friday, August 9, 2019 by $20, representing the issue price of each unit of the ETF. On the exchange of units, a unitholder will receive a number of whole converted units and no fractional units will be issued.

The units of the ETF will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, August 12, 2019 under the ticker symbol CGAA.

Unitholders of the Fund are not required to take any action in order to be recognized as unitholders of the ETF.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only. This offering is made only by prospectus. The prospectus of the ETF contains important detailed information about the ETF and its units. A copy of the prospectus may be obtained from your investment advisor, CI First Asset ETFs or at www.sedar.com . Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision. Commissions, trailing fees, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the ETF. The ETF is managed by CI Investments Inc.

