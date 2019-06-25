Skylon Growth & Income Trust Announces Special Distribution

TSX Symbol: SKG.UN

TORONTO, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - CI Investments Inc. ("CI") announces that Skylon Growth & Income Trust (the "Fund") (TSX: SKG.UN) will pay a special distribution on its units in the amount of $0.14512 per unit. The special distribution will be paid to unitholders of record on June 28, 2019. This distribution will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor will not change.

The special distribution arises as a result of the liquidation of the Fund's portfolio in anticipation of the originally scheduled termination date of the Fund on June 30, 2019. Unitholders subsequently approved delaying the termination of the Fund in anticipation of a merger with an exchange traded fund, all as described in the Fund's management information circular dated April 18, 2019.

The special distribution will generally consist of capital gains. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment.

