Skyeton Canada Inc. Closes Strategic Seed Round Led by Research Capital Corporation, Launching Disruptive Entry into North American UAV Market

TORONTO, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Skyeton Canada Inc. ("Skyeton Canada" or the "Company"), a next generation venture in the unmanned aerial systems (UAS) sector, today announced the successful close of its initial private placement financing round. The offering, which was led by Research Capital Corp, positions Skyeton Canada to initiate scaled commercial operations and accelerate the deployment of its cutting-edge, dual-use drone platforms across defence, and civil / industrial sectors.

This foundational capital raise is expected to enable the phased activation of Skyeton Canada's integrated three-channel business model comprising:

OEM UAV platform sales of its RA™ UAV long-endurance systems;

of its RA™ UAV long-endurance systems; Drones-as-a-Service (DaaS) offerings for turnkey surveillance and monitoring missions; and

offerings for turnkey surveillance and monitoring missions; and AI-enabled Data-as-a-Service solutions providing actionable geospatial intelligence for enterprise and government customers.

With momentum building for subsequent capital raises, Skyeton Canada is now uniquely positioned to emerge as a leading North American player in the fast-evolving UAV and aerial intelligence market.

"Skyeton will not just build drones—we're also delivering sovereign surveillance capabilities with strategic agility," said a company spokesperson. "From border security to energy infrastructure monitoring, we offer unparalleled endurance, precision, and cost-efficiency in one package—operationally proven, manufactured in Canada, and ready for North America's unique surveillance needs."

About Skyeton Canada Inc.

Skyeton Canada Inc. is developing as a vertically integrated manufacturer of advanced long-endurance, Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) unmanned aerial vehicles and tailored services to high-demand government and commercial applications. At the core of its offerings is the RA™ UAV platform, an up to 30-hour, 3,000 km / 1,800-mile endurance drone engineered for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions in austere or expansive terrain, including the littoral.

Operationally proven, and to be precision-built in Canada, the RA™ system will be ITAR-compliant, modular, and interoperable with both NATO-aligned defence frameworks and enterprise-grade civil use cases.

Skyeton's platform bridges a critical capability gap—between costly manned aircraft and limited short-range drones—offering a cost-effective, AI-integrated solution for critical infrastructure and natural resource surveillance—including forestry and agriculture—Arctic and coastal monitoring, border integrity, public safety, and search-and-rescue (SAR) missions.

Strategic Vision & Industrial Alignment

Operating at the intersection of aerospace innovation and national security resilience, Skyeton Canada mission is aligned with Canada's defence modernization, domestic procurement, and whole-of-government surveillance priorities. Its collaborative approach will include partnerships with federal agencies, Indigenous communities, and domestic technology providers to ensure secure, sovereign ISR capabilities within Canada's industrial base.

With a rapidly scalable DaaS model and in-house manufacturing capacity, Skyeton aims to meet growing global demand for persistent aerial intelligence solutions in military, civil, energy, environmental, and other essential sectors.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future growth potential of the Company, the Company's strategic vision and business strategy, use of proceeds from the offering, and future requirements for capital. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out here in, including but not limited to: the successful integration of technology; the ability to enter into agreements for the purchase and sale of its products; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; the Company's limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the drone and UAV industry; unproven markets for the Company's product offerings; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates; the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions; and liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements' best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements or information.

