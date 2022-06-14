SkyChoice Communications launches challenge against Bell's FIBE trademark

OAKVILLE, ON, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - SkyChoice Communications is currently challenging Bell Canada's FIBE trademark in the Federal Court of Canada (T-711-20) as it allegedly lacks distinctiveness with only a one letter difference between FIBE and FIBER. Canadian trademark regulations generally prohibit registration of marks which can be confused with common words such as "fiber" which is increasingly being used by providers globally when marketing their Internet services. In order to ensure a successful challenge, SkyChoice has retained the services of one of the world's largest law firms.

As fiber optics are now a key selling point when marketing fast and reliable Internet, Bell's trademark registration of fiber's first four letters allegedly impedes independent ISPs the ability to use the word fiber when branding their services.

"Independent ISPs are already operating at a competitive disadvantage largely due to restricted or cost prohibitive access to incumbent fiber optic facilities in Canada, which has some of the world's most expensive Internet prices." said SkyChoice CEO, Serge Cormier.

As such a challenge has significant costs, SkyChoice has teamed up with Freedom Fibers, a grassroots organization dedicated to increase Internet affordability in Canada. Their key objective is to raise awareness of the high wholesale access costs charged by incumbent providers to independent ISPs for CRTC mandated access of their last mile fiber facilities.

Assisting SkyChoice in establishing a public legal fund will ensure they have the necessary funding to challenge Bell's monopolization of the first four out of 5 letters of the common term FIBER in Federal Court. This will ultimately assist in reducing big telecom's stranglehold in providing and marketing affordable Internet services in Canada.

About SkyChoice Communications

Since 2013, SkyChoice has been offering innovative, affordable and reliable television, phone and Internet services in many provinces across Canada. In addition to DSL and Cable, their WIFIBE service provides fast and reliable broadband direct to the home or business via their own network of fiber fed towers in many communities who had very limited affordable options. For more information, please visit: www.skychoice.ca

About Freedom Fibers

Freedom Fibers is a grassroots organization with a mission to have big telecom reduce its wholesale network access rates to independent ISPs and improve telecom competition in Canada. It has an overall goal of reducing the rates that Canadians are paying for Internet, which are some of the highest in the developed world. For more information, please visit: www.freedomfibers.ca

SOURCE SkyChoice Communications