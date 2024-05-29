Government of Canada completes procurement process

OTTAWA, ON, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has awarded a landmark contract for the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) Program to SkyAlyne. This transformative initiative, set to last 25 years with a value of $11.2 billion, reimagines training for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), consolidating three aircrew training operations under SkyAlyne and Canada's joint management.

SkyAlyne, a partnership between Canadian aerospace leaders CAE and KF Aerospace, was chosen to be the FAcT contractor after a rigorous selection process. CAE and KF Aerospace – the current incumbents of legacy RCAF pilot training programs in Canada – joined to form SkyAlyne to provide a made-in-Canada solution for the FAcT Program.

This program is a significant step forward to prepare Canadian Military Pilots, Air Combat Systems Officers, and Airborne Electronic Sensor Operators for tomorrow's challenges. Under the FAcT Program, SkyAlyne – in collaboration with the RCAF – will design, develop, and deliver a comprehensive training and support system, including live flying, simulation, ground school training, and a suite of in-service support functions. Fittingly coinciding with the RCAF's 100th anniversary, the FAcT Program is the next symbol of Canada's proud history of excellence in military aircrew training.

"It is a privilege to be entrusted by Canada to lead the FAcT Program, a role that speaks volumes about our team's relentless effort and expertise," France Hébert, President of SkyAlyne and Vice President of Defense & Security at CAE Canada. "We're grateful to have the opportunity to deliver top-tier training solutions that align with the dynamic needs of the Canadian Armed Forces. This is a milestone moment for us and all the companies on the SkyAlyne Team, highlighting our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation."

Tracy Medve, Chair of the SkyAlyne Board and President & CEO of KF Aerospace, adds: "The vision for FAcT represents a unified effort from Canada's finest minds and organizations. We're geared up to bring this vision to life with our truly Canadian expertise, working closely with Canada and the RCAF to usher in a new era of aircrew training. Our focus is beyond meeting today's standards but shaping the future of aircrew readiness, creating new jobs and opportunities in communities across Canada."

Centrally managed from Ottawa, the FAcT Program will revamp and expand upon training services currently provided by KF Aerospace and CAE, with operations set to continue at 15 Wing Moose Jaw, Southport (Portage la Prairie) and 17 Wing Winnipeg. The program includes the establishment of a complete training enterprise at all three operating locations, helping ensure the RCAF maintains the highest standards of excellence and innovation.

This contract also aligns with Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy and Value Proposition, requiring investments in Canada equal to the contract value. SkyAlyne is committed to investing in Canadian industry and the inclusion of an extensive Indigenous Participation Plan.

"With a shared focus on innovation and excellence, we're poised to transform aircrew training not just for Canada, but globally," said Kevin Lemke, General Manager, SkyAlyne. "This program is our pledge to help advance Canada's military readiness to unprecedented levels."

A photo is available at CAE's Multimedia Centre.

SkyAlyne Contact:

Matt Stone

E: [email protected]

About SkyAlyne

Truly Canadian Training | SkyAlyne brings together two Canadian companies with unmatched experience and capabilities in delivering innovative pilot and aircrew training in Canada. Currently, CAE and KF Aerospace deliver all phases of pilot training to the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) through the NATO Flying Training in Canada (NFTC) program managed by CAE, and the Contracted Flying Training and Support (CFTS) program managed by KF Aerospace. Website.

About Future Aircrew Training (FAcT)

The Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) Program combines Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) pilot and aircrew training. Website

SOURCE SkyAlyne