Sky View Suites & StayWell Announce Long-Term Partnership

StayWell and Sky View Suites are proud to announce a long-term partnership that is expected to support patient accommodations across Canada.

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - StayWell and Sky View Suites announced today that they have entered into a long-term strategic partnership that is expected to support patient accommodations across Canada. The partnership leverages the respective strengths of StayWell and Sky View Suites to help expand access and improve service to patients relocating for medical treatment.

The agreement spans a five-year period with a two-year extension option at the end of the term providing improvements to inventory access, greater flexibility for move-in/move-out dates, increased in-kind administrative support and technology support.

StayWell and Sky View Suites announce a five-year partnership that to support patient accommodations across Canada. Tweet this

About Sky View Suites

Sky View Suites is a short-term furnished rental provider specializing in corporate and medical relocation. The company was founded in 2004 and has exponentially grown since. Today, Sky View Suites manages more than 150 units in the Downtown core of Toronto.

About StayWell

StayWell is a registered charity that provides accommodations for patients, caregivers and their families required to relocate for medical treatment.

"We are very happy to continue our valued partnership with the Sky View Suites Team. They have been instrumental in the growth of our charity and have helped serve more than 500 hundred patients and over 25,000 room nights over the past several years. We look forward to the future in further expanding our service to marginalized communities unable to access health care due to relocation hurdles." – Sass Khazzam – StayWell CEO

Together, StayWell and Sky View Suites have changed the lives of many, and saved the lives of some. Tina was diagnosed with Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertensions, or (CTEPH), a rare disease caused by blood clots and their remaining scar tissue, which creates high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs and ultimately leads to heart-failure. Even with treatment, CTEPH is life-threatening and in Tina's case, a double-lung transplant was required at Toronto General Hospital, far from her home in the suburbs of Ottawa.

When relocating to a major city for a double lung transplant, Tina notes that there were specific parameters to qualify for the program – one being living in close proximity to the hospital. In Toronto, the areas surrounding the hospitals are amongst the most expensive in the city. Tina commented "If you cannot afford to live in Toronto and you're making the choice to not accept treatment, then you are basically making the choice to die". Thankfully, Matt Regush, a partner at Sky View Suites, learned of Tina's relocation challenges and immediately provided her and her family with a fully furnished unit at a reduced cost.

To read more about Tina's stories, or others like her, visit StayWell.ca

For more information about Sky View Suites, contact Matt Regush [ [email protected] ] or visit the website . To learn more about StayWell, contact Sass Khazzam [ [email protected] ] or visit the website .

SOURCE Sky View Suites Group Inc.