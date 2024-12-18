SKRR Exploration Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Messrs. Aleem Fidai and Bryson Goodwin to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board").

The Board accepted the resignation of Jeremy Ross as a director of the Company, and as member of the Board's Audit Committee effective December 18, 2024, and is pleased to announce that Mr. Aleem Fidai has joined as a director of the Company to fill the vacancy created by the foregoing resignation and has also been appointed to the Audit Committee in place of Mr. Ross.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bryson Goodwin as a director of the Company.

Sherman Dahl, President & CEO of the Company, comments:

"Properly telling the company story to the investing community is a competitive business. If it is not done properly, the return on these initiatives is deeply impacted. Adding Aleem and Bryson to the team is a win for SKRR as we move forward into 2025. The board wishes to thank Jeremy Ross for his dedication and many contributions to the SKRR board over the years. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

Biographical Information of New Board Members:

Mr. Aleem Fidai , based in Vancouver, brings specialized expertise in strategic, investor-focused marketing, online communications, and shareholder relations. A successful resource sector investor, he has built a strong investor network and a track record in operational improvement, marketing strategy, and corporate promotion across North America and Europe. As the founder and CEO of Senergy Communications Capital, a leading investor relations and marketing firm, Aleem has managed multimillion-dollar media and advertising spend for publicly listed companies in Canada. Aleem understands the dynamics of attracting investors across all demographics. He has already worked with over 40+ public companies, making a notable impact in the industry at such an early stage in his career. Aleem is focused on adding true value to public companies with well thought out digital strategies.

Mr. Aleem Fidai comments: "I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors at SKRR Exploration and contribute to reshaping the company's trajectory. Together, we'll build a high-performing operational team and a strong project pipeline aligned with our long-term vision. It's an honor to be part of this journey, and I look forward to a successful collaboration that delivers lasting value for all shareholders."

Mr. Bryson Goodwin is a practiced international executive with extensive experience in finance, management, investor relations and operations with both private and public companies. His experience has demonstrated an operational, market and banking track record in the technology, biotechnology, oil/gas and resource sectors. Over the course of his career, he has fostered an extensive high‐profile international association of contacts and close relationships through networking and proficient communication skills. He has been engaged by a number of resource, energy, clean tech and technology firms in the departments of finance, business development, public and investor relations, marketing, and sales. This has required extensive travel and flexibility in approach to business. Most recently he has held C‐level executive positions in a banking and finance capacity. He brings extensive experience in the systems governing Canadian and U.S. stock exchanges, as well as public company management, predominantly in the resource and energy sectors. Mr. Goodwin also sits on the board of a number of public and private companies.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious, and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

