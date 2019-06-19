Skittles Canada keeps Pride 2019 celebration going by opening the Skittles Hall of Rainbows to the public for vow renewals

The Skittles Hall of Rainbows is accepting sign-ups for vow renewals and welcomes anyone celebrating Pride to stop by for a candy-coated experience

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to the Skittles Hall of Rainbows on Sunday, June 23 to witness vow renewals and celebrate the human right to love, joy and happiness for all. Skittles Canada is accepting sign-ups for these vow renewals at Church and Wellesley – right in the heart of Toronto's LGBTQ2+ community – and an officiant will be onsite all day to host. Whether renewing vows or simply celebrating Pride, Skittles Canada invites everyone to stop by to capture a sweet moment at the picturesque Hall of Rainbows and pick-up some limited-edition Pride Skittles.

Date: Sunday, June 23, 2019 Time: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Location: Skittles Hall of Rainbows

501 Church St.

Toronto, ON M4Y 2C6

Stay tuned to skittlespride.ca for more updates on the Skittles Hall of Rainbows and follow along with the Skittles Pride celebrations using the hashtag, #onerainbow.

