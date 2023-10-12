SkipTheDepot Celebrates Over $2 Million Donated to Charities, Nonprofits, and Schools

Albertan tech company's innovative app simplifies recycling, benefits environment, and empowers communities

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - SkipTheDepot is proud to announce a remarkable milestone in its mission to support charitable causes. Through its user-friendly app - available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store - SkipTheDepot has successfully mobilized over 85,000 household and commercial customers to donate over $2 million to over 2,000 different organizations .

Established in 2018, SkipTheDepot has been at the forefront of transforming recycling into a powerful force for good. The company offers home pickups for bottles , clothing , and electronics , alleviating common inconveniences associated with recycling. With the option to keep or donate the refund, the app incentivizes responsible recycling practices and supports charitable causes simultaneously. This unique approach has resonated deeply with Albertans who are eager to make a meaningful difference in their communities.

"Our journey began with a vision to revolutionize recycling by making it more convenient, environmentally friendly, and community-driven," said James Trask, CEO of SkipTheDepot. "Today, we are incredibly proud to stand alongside Albertans and celebrate a milestone that reflects the collective commitment to community spirit and supporting local organizations."

One of the most impressive aspects of this milestone is the significant environmental impact it represents. Collectively, SkipTheDepot's customers have recycled over 71 million containers, sparing 3.64 million kilograms from landfills and saving 6.91 million kilograms of greenhouse gasses, further underscoring the company's commitment to sustainability.

SkipTheDepot looks forward to further expanding its services and making an even greater impact on the community and the environment.

More information about SkipTheDepot

SkipTheDepot is an 'Uber'-like service for taking your bottles & cans to the bottle depot. Simply download the app, book a pickup, and leave your cans outside. Once collected and counted, your deposit refunds are sent via e-Transfer, or donated to a non-profit of your choosing.

SkipTheDepot is an Alberta-based tech company that currently services over 85,000 customers in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Red Deer, Fort McMurray, Cochrane, Airdrie, Banff, Canmore, Bragg Creek, Okotoks, Chestermere, St. Albert, Leduc, Stony Plain, and more .

Residential & Condo Pickup :

From the comfort of their homes, customers can schedule a pickup by entering their address, pickup date, and any donation preferences. Within 48 hours money is deposited or donated via e-Transfer.

Commercial Recycling :

SkipTheDepot offers commercial recycling to help business owners offset operating costs or give back to the community through charitable donations.

Fundraising & Bottle Drives :

SkipTheDepot is committed to helping charities, schools, sports teams and social clubs with their fundraising efforts. Instead of organizing bottle drives, organizations simply have to sign up and share their sign-up link with potential donors. This reduces the time spent collecting donations and any costs associated with bottle drives. Additionally, campaigns can run year-round.

